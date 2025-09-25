V-PAC accuses Walton-Desir of ‘opportunism, weaponising feminism’

–as coalition troubles deepen

AMANZA Walton-Desir of the Forward Guyana Movement (FGM) is facing searing accusations from herVigilant Political Action Committee (V-PAC) allies of “bullying, dishonesty, opportunism, and betrayal,” and weaponizing feminism to deflect accountability.

Less than a month after securing a seat in the National Assembly after the September 1 general and regional elections, FGM/ V-PAC has descended into acrimony over who will be the voice in parliament.

Walton-Desir was adamant on Wednesday, during a live broadcast, that she would be the representative in parliament and revealed that she was threatened by someone in the V-PAC camp.

Without naming the individual, Walton-Desir said: “A line has been crossed; I will not tolerate threats… To the young man who sent me a WhatsApp message [saying]: ‘I am giving you one last chance to reconcile with V-PAC or else,’ I do not take threats and bullying.”

Although there was no direct talk about a squabble over the seat, Chairman of V-PAC, Dorwain Bess, in a video posted on his party’s Facebook page on September 21, seemed confident that he would be the representative in parliament.

V-PAC responded in a statement today and while denying all allegations, the party accused Walton-Desir of weaponizing her gender despite being embraced as a female leader, stating that instead of confronting racism, she chose to play the “victim.”

“That is not leadership, it is cowardice dressed up as feminism,” V-PAC wrote.

At the heart of the dispute is the agreement that the parliamentary seats secured would be rotated among the three equal partners.

However, the party said Walton-Desir “tore up that pact the moment it suited her” and “anointed herself sole power-broker.”

“That is not leadership. That is theft,” the party said, as it opined that her live broadcast proved she is “unfit” to speak of inclusivity.

However, the rift further widened when a V-PAC member pressed the leaders to denounce a “blatantly racist public statement,” and according to them, Walton-Desir and Nigel London refused.

Walton-Desir, V-PAC claims, refused to answer directly and instead conducted a live broadcast alleging that she was threatened.

“That was a lie. A deliberate, malicious lie. No threats were made. V-PAC demanded only an answer. Do you condone racism, yes or no? Rather than face the truth, Walton-Desir weaponised her gender, crying victimhood and pretending that being held accountable was an “attack on a woman.” That is disgraceful. It is not courage, it is manipulation,” VPAC said.

The party further stated that she enjoyed their full support as a female leader and it never demanded the prime ministerial slot.

However, behind closed doors, according to VPAC, “she bullied partners, sidelined allies, and treated the coalition as her personal property.”

“Walton-Desir cannot rewrite the truth. She cannot sell betrayal as leadership. She cannot silence her partners by twisting their words into ‘threats.’ What she has shown is that her loyalty is not to principle, not to inclusion, and not to the people, but to herself alone,” V-PAC wrote.

Walton-Desir formed FGM, and joined forces with V-PAC after leaving the Aubrey Norton-led People’s National Congress-Reform (PNC-R) ahead of the election.