ICC suspends USA Cricket’s membership

–teams to continue playing

THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has suspended USA Cricket’s membership with immediate effect following what it termed “repeated and continued breaches” of its obligations as an ICC Member.

The decision, taken at the ICC Board meeting, comes after a year-long review and stakeholder engagement. USA Cricket’s failure to implement a functional governance structure, make progress towards recognition as a National Governing Body by the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), and repeated actions causing “reputational damage” to the sport were cited as key reasons.

Despite the suspension, USA’s national teams will remain eligible to compete in ICC events, including the build-up to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. To ensure continuity, the ICC and its appointed representatives will temporarily oversee the management of USA’s national sides, with a focus on high-performance programmes and player development.

A Normalisation Committee, backed by ICC management, will define the reforms needed for USA Cricket to have its membership restored. This will include governance, operational, and structural changes, with the committee also tasked with monitoring and supporting the transition.

“The suspension is an unfortunate but necessary step to protect the long-term interests of the game,” the ICC said, while reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding players and growing the sport in the US. (Cricbuzz)