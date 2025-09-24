Bridges linking Parika to hinterland under construction

CONSTRUCTION of the Makouria and Bonasika Bridges is now underway as part of the government’s plan to improve connectivity between Parika and the hinterland regions, eventually ending dependency on the Parika ferry.

“The Makouria Bridge and Bonasika Bridge are to link the Parika Goshen road that will connect Sandhills and Falmouth Roads. Both have been awarded and are actively under construction,” Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill recently announced.

He explained that the Makouria Bridge is intended to link Regions Four and Seven. The bridges will be linked to the Parika Goshen road, which is part of the wider Schoonard to Parika four-lane highway project.

The highway is a transformative development for the West Demerara corridor, which is being developed in phases. The initial four-lane spanning from Schoonord-to-Crane highway is already open to vehicular traffic. The subsequent phase will extend to Parika.

Minister Edghill explained that the contracts for the first lot, comprising some 15 bridges between Schoonard and Parika, have already been awarded, and construction has begun.

He noted that preparations to tender the next sections are currently underway.

While this is being done, the public works minister explained that progress has also been made on the Parika to Goshen Road.

The area has been cleared, allowing four-wheel drive vehicles to pass.

In recent weeks, trucks have begun traversing the corridor daily, while officials have travelled the stretch by all-terrain vehicle (ATV) from Bartica to Sandhills and across the river.

“The four-lane highway from Schoonard to Parika is going to be a reality very soon,” Minister Edghill emphasised, adding that when complete, the project will reduce travel time and congestion for residents and businesses, and unlock new land for development. (DPI)