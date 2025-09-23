‘Not just physical structures but real transformation’

–Figueira explains how mega- development projects will lay the foundation for inclusive, long-term growth;

–expresses confidence in Ali-led administration, says gov’t goes ‘beyond rhetoric’

GUYANA is on the cusp of a significant transformation that could reshape the nation into a leading diversified industrial hub in the Caribbean region, according to former Member of Parliament (MP) Jermaine Figueira.

In an interview with the Guyana Chronicle, Figueira pointed to the massive scale of infrastructural and industrial projects underway, from deep water harbour, additional major bridges and highways to energy and manufacturing plants.

“These projects are not going to be merely physical structures; they represent platforms for real transformation,” he said.

Still, the path requires careful management, the former parliamentarian said, noting that “industrialisation is not automatic,” but it requires governance that is transparent, inclusive, and strategic.

“If our development is to be transformative, we must ensure that industrial growth uplifts communities across every region,” he said as he commended President Dr. Irfaan Ali for recognising this and committing his government to have a community approach all across this country and to be all-inclusive in these efforts.

As Guyana pushes ahead with several mega-projects that are aimed at laying the foundation for a diversified and prosperous economy, Figueira highlighted that the greatest opportunities for long-term growth lie in several sectors, not just one.

While moving on to highlighting the advantages of leveraging the nation’s energy potential to power agriculture and manufacturing, Figueira said, “Cheap and reliable energy, particularly from our natural gas and renewables, can and will lower production costs, making Guyanese agriculture more competitive and manufacturing more viable.”

Using energy to drive agro-processing, fertilisers, food exports, and light to heavy scale manufacturing will position Guyana as a “major regional supplier.”

In his inaugural address, just after taking the oath of office to mark the beginning of his second term, President Ali announced that the first six weeks of his second term will see the groundwork being laid for a sweeping range of infrastructural and economic projects aimed at accelerating national development, job creation, and regional integration.

The major projects include: Construction of a brand-new Berbice River Bridge, Development of a bridge across the Corentyne River in collaboration with Suriname, Establishment of a second gas-to-energy plant in Region Six, Creation of an Economic Zone in Berbice, Construction of a deep-water harbour, Expansion of the Demerara Harbour, Development of a national digital backbone under the Digital Guyana Project, and Planning for fertiliser and natural gas plants to position Guyana as an industrial powerhouse in the region.

Figueira expressed much optimism regarding the large slate of opportunities that lie within these mega-projects that President Ali will execute.

He said: “What excites me is the real possibilities of these things for my country can now be a reality in our lifetime and we have a president and government that is beyond the rhetoric. They are committed to making what we hoped and dream for. Guyana is actually going to come into existence.”

For instance, the Corentyne Bridge will physically link Guyana to Suriname and, by extension, South America, Figueira said, noting that this is not just a bridge but a gateway to cross-border trade and commerce, logistics hubs, and new supply chains that can provide new potential markets for Guyanese products and services, tourism and much more.

On the other hand, Figueira said that a domestic fertiliser plant means local farmers will gain access to cheaper, locally produced inputs, making Guyanese agricultural exports more competitive.

“These projects excite me because they will reduce structural bottlenecks due to the high costs of transport and inputs that have historically constrained our development. When executed well, they will be significant game changers,” he explained.

‘SHARED PROSPERITY’

Figueira emphasised that there must be “shared prosperity” throughout the length and breadth of Guyana, where every household, whether in Linden, Lethem, Essequibo, or Georgetown, can tangibly feel the benefits of growth.

On that note, he pointed out that is what President Ali has set forth to do.

While highlighting the ambitious projects to propel the country’s economic future, President Ali had also said that development is meaningless if it does not touch people’s lives. To this end, he assured the gathering and all those listening that equal emphasis will be placed on advancing personal wealth and financial security.

“We will reduce taxes, raise disposable incomes, and continue direct cash grants. We will build prosperity in every family and home… Over the next five years, we will bring more families closer to the dream of home ownership, because owning your own home is not a luxury; it is a foundation of dignity and security. We will strengthen financial inclusion so that every small entrepreneur, whether in farming, commerce, or innovation, has the access and support to start, grow, and thrive.”

He vowed to confront the cost of living head-on, intervening where necessary to ensure that Guyanese are guarded from global trends.

The nation’s youth will benefit from broader access to skills training programmes and the guarantee of free education at all levels. Housing will be made more affordable, and investment will be directed towards developing new sports infrastructure.

“Guyana is poised for transformation, but the real measure of success will not be in building skyscrapers or oil revenues; it will be whether ordinary Guyanese families can live better, healthier, and more secure lives in an industrialised nation that truly belongs. It is the latter I strongly believe his Excellency is committed to, and with his team now and in the future, it will be realised,” Figueira said.