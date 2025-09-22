Modern condos, townhouses at Silica City to meet diaspora demand in second phase

–110 houses in phase one nearing completion

PLANS for the second phase of Silica City, along the Soesdyke-Linden highway are now taking shape, with a specific focus on creating modern housing options. This upcoming phase is being designed to include condominiums and townhouses, offering a distinct alternative to the homes currently under construction in the first phase.

According to Housing Minister Collin Croal, the ministry’s project team is actively working on infrastructural designs to support this next phase, which is expected to meet the demand of the Guyanese Diaspora, with many expressing strong interest in returning home. Many have outlined their preferences for a specific type of modern, well-planned community, a demand the government aims to meet through this new stage of development.

“There are other aspects of Silica City, when we say phase one, this is just for the houses. We have a phase two which will focus on the diaspora. Currently, the project team is doing the design to prepare for the infrastructural work, so that phase two will target the diaspora,” Croal told reporters on Sunday during a site visit.

Meanwhile, construction under phase one continues with 110 homes in various stages of completion. The current phase features four architectural designs, and allocation of the houses has already begun. Soon, selected beneficiaries will be able to sign agreements of sale as part of the final processing stage.

“You know the construction of houses play a major role in fulfilling our targets at this period, so it therefore means we have to do more strengthening at our project department, in terms of the unit, so we have infrastructure focus, and you have the construction of housing units,” Croal explained.

Croal noted that elevated home designs have been particularly popular, though they require additional time to construct. Overall demand for the project remains high, prompting the ministry to conduct ongoing assessments and planning to keep construction timelines on track.

Final preparations are expected to wrap up, allowing for full implementation of the remaining components of phase one.

Meanwhile, Minister Vanessa Benn emphasised that the Ministry of Housing has consistently aimed to improve the quality of life for citizens. As she reflects on the strong work already done over the years, she is now focused on expanding the ministry’s approach.

“The ministry of housing has always talked about how we have a space to improve the lives of our people and so my intent is while we look at the work that they have been doing so well over the years, how do we broaden that scope?”

She highlighted the importance of incorporating environmental sustainability into housing developments, particularly by integrating green spaces into residential areas. Minister Benn also pointed to the potential for deeper collaboration with the forestry sector, suggesting the use of lesser-known wood species in construction.

“How do we look at the greening of spaces in which the houses are being constructed, how do we look at a more kind of comprehensive linkage with the forestry sector for instance, how do we use the lesser wood species in the construction.”

Rather than relying solely on traditional types such as kabukalli and greenheart, Minister Benn proposed using a wider variety of local woods, many of which are both visually appealing and underutilised. This, she said, could not only showcase Guyana’s unique natural resources, but also create more jobs in forestry, and other related industries.

Back in August 2024, the government partnered with the University of Miami to complete the comprehensive plan for Silica City. It was during the building expo when the master plan for the city was unveiled, showcasing all the cutting-edge technologies and other amenities it will have.

The city will represent a significant step forward in Guyana’s developmental strategy for a sustainable and climate-smart future. It is set to emerge as the most desirable area for ecologically conscious living.

Recreational parks, community centres, buildings, an electrical system, and multi-specialty healthcare will all be part of the city, creating an atmosphere that improves enjoyment, productivity and well-being.

There are 75 flat housing units and 35 elevated ones. The flat houses are priced between $25,200,603 and $25,290,178, while the elevated ones cost approximately $33,980,153 to $34,450,145.

Once completed, Silica City will be outfitted with the newest energy-saving technologies for wastewater management, energy management and water conservation.