Mark Vieira set to unleash Porsche GT3 at South Dakota

ON November 2, all eyes will be on the South Dakota Circuit as Guyana’s racing legend Mark Vieira is set to headline the Caribbean Clash of Champions with his newest weapon, a Porsche GT3.

For over a decade, Vieira thrilled fans in his iconic 20B rotary-powered Mazda RX-8, a machine that brought him countless victories and championships, solidifying his status as a racing legend. But as competitors locally and across the Caribbean continue to upgrade, Vieira knows it is time to raise the stakes. The Porsche GT3, his fifth race car and by far the most expensive and ambitious, is eagerly awaited as it marks the fulfillment of a long-held dream.

The arrival of the Porsche GT3, currently en route from Europe, is eagerly anticipated. Once it lands in Guyana, Vieira will commence testing at the South Dakota Circuit, where he and his team of Porsche GT3 engineers will fine-tune it for the ultimate showdown.

This will not just be another car; it will be a machine built for dominance. Vieira will set his sights on challenging the Group 4 lap record set by Vishok Persaud’s KTM. This ambitious goal will truly test the capabilities of his new Porsche GT3.

Fans can anticipate an electrifying race day. With raw speed, precision engineering, and Vieira’s unmatched driving skill, one thing is certain; he will put on a show that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. The real suspense will be this: Who, if anyone, will stop Mark Vieira and his Porsche GT3 on November 2?

One thing is certain also, the Caribbean Clash of Champions will be elevated to new heights with Vieira behind the wheel of his Porsche GT3.