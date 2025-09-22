GFF Elite League… Police arrest Ann’s Grove

GUYANA Police Force’s Neron Barrow and company put in a fabulous effort on Saturday evening as they trounced Ann’s Grove United 6-nil to improve their standing in the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite league at the National Training Centre in Providence.

The ever-dependable Barrow showed his worth, proving decisive in front of goal to give the men in blue the advantage after they were handed the lead by Nicholas McArthur in the 9th minute of play.

Barrow scored his first in the 33rd minute to make 2-nil going into the break before coming back after the resumption to record his second in the 51st minute.

A Carl Griffith 61st minute strike would extend their lead to 4-nil before goals from Ryan Hackett and Jemar Harrigan comfortably completed the 6-nil victory.

Meanwhile, Monedderlust achieved a special win against Fruta Conquerors.

Monedderlust, which has made strides this year with a much-improved showing in the league, took a notable win against former powerhouses Fruta Conquerors.

Monedderlust’s Arlyn Brown got them off the mark with a goal in the 8th minute of play before coming to the fore once again in the 34th to double the lead, 2-nil.

Fruta’s Simeon Lovell managed to secure a consolation goal in the 54th, pulling back the lead, but to no avail as Monedderlst held onto the 2-1 lead for the narrow victory.

The league continues this evening with another double header, defending champions Guyana Defence Force Meeting Mainstay Gold Star and Western Tigers play Santos FC.