Voters rejected people they found unacceptable as humans

FOR the past five years, this country endured a political culture that did not have even an infinitesimal ounce of shame, even a modicum of moral righteousness and even a milligram of dignity. For the past five years, human callousness was on display in abundance in Guyana, and the citizens looked at it, reflected on it and rejected it on September 1, 2025. They showed these unacceptable humans what they thought of them.

From 2020 to 2025, this country witnessed the opened floodgates of the lowest base of human motives that came from three dimensions of society – mainstream opposition, civil society and the privately owned media. It was a period in Guyana’s physiology that, outside of the early sixties when the Western world used horrendous, immoral techniques to oust Premier Cheddi Jagan, it has no parallel.

For five years, the mainstream opposition, sections of civil society, and the private media have unleashed an ensemble of evil human instincts whose reproduction will be difficult to see in the foreseeable future because of its inherent insane insensitiveness.

Every human atrocity conceivable in human society was thrown upon the Government of Guyana and, by extension, the people of this country since 2020. And as the years went by, the nation watched and reflected on these people, and they concluded they are not interested in progress and a future for Guyana, but Guyana is to be sacrificed on the altar of the anti-PPP crusade.

I have done an immense amount of analytical exposure since 2020 of these people and their anti-human conspiracies, the latest being my column of Thursday, September 18, 2025, titled, “Constant banging failed to dislodge the PPP.” For this column, I will look at the continuation of these evil instincts, and it is anyone’s guess where it will end.

Former AFC parliamentarian, Devin Sears, had this to say on Friday about the PPP two weeks after the people of Guyana completely rejected the AFC: “A push towards one-party dominance and an authoritarian model of governance.” Mr. Sears is a silly fellow to speak of one-party dominance because within that thought lies a huge insult to the Guyanese people.

Two weeks ago, six political parties electorally competed for state power. How can there be a push for one-party dominance when the ruling party was elected with a majority, the historic opposition PNC was devastated, and Sears’ party did not get a seat? People voted for the PPP to continue despite five years of sermonising by hundreds of people with the mentality of Sears. Please see the lists of these people, like Sears, in my last Thursday article.

Is Sears telling the Guyanese people they are stupid, unenlightened and ignorant, and elections have no social value because they voted for the PPP and not the AFC? They voted Mr. Sears. Didn’t they? Just as they voted in India for Modi, in the US for Trump, in Trinidad for Bisssesar, in Barbados for Mottley, where the opposition didn’t win even one seat.

Is Sear saying that “Bajans” voted for one-party dominance? If they did, what is the alternative? No elections? The people of Barbados did not want the opposition to have a seat, so they voted for the Barbadian Labour Party to have all the seats in Parliament. Whether that is right or wrong, the people’s choice is supreme.

Has it ever occurred to Sears that the Guyanese people did not see any credibility in him and his party, and that they didn’t want the PNC, and they didn’t listen to the Guyana Human Rights Association and the Kaieteur News and the Stabroek News and Christopher Ram and David Hinds and Red Thread and the Guyana Press Association, and I can go on.

Yesterday, today and tomorrow, there will be accusations of undemocratic directions by the ruling party, and it will come from the long list of organisations, political parties and civil society groupings enumerated upon in last Thursday’s column. But here is the point that is essential to understanding politics in Guyana.

Nothing is wrong with brutal, unsavoury condemnations of a sitting government by sections of society. That is their right to condemn once the language is not libellous and accompanied by violence, but in the end, that sitting government becomes electorally vulnerable after the vast accumulation of accusations. That is how ruling parties lose elections.

The ruling Conservatives were devastated in the UK last year because of the sum total of accusations against them. This did not happen in Guyana, but on the contrary, the incumbent won, and its traditional ally was guillotined by the voters themselves. We have elections in Guyana, and a sensible electorate knows who is undemocratic and who is not.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.