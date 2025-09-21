Advancement of the Gas-to-Energy project

THE Gas-to-Energy (GTE) Project, a vital piece of Guyana’s development, is progressing closer to fruition. As of this writing, the project is more than 68 per cent complete with the 300-megawatt (MW) power plant component nearing 78 per cent completion.

The pipeline from ExxonMobil Guyana’s offshore fields has already been laid, work on the transmission lines is continuing, and foundation works for turbines are progressing under a 120-day schedule. To stay on track with delivery, the workforce has been expanded by about 400 employees to ensure work is being done around the clock.

Alongside physical progress, the Government has made institutional changes to strengthen oversight. The establishment of the Ministry of Public Utilities and Aviation, led by Minister Deodat Indar, consolidates responsibility for electricity, water, and aviation. The aim is to reduce delays, strengthen coordination, and hold leadership accountable for delivery. Minister Indar made his expectations clear during his site visit at the GTE plant on September 15, noting, “When citizens flip a switch, the light must come on. When they turn a tap, water must flow. These basic expectations must be met without compromise.”

The benefits of the project are expected to be wide-ranging. Chief among them is the anticipated 50 per cent reduction in electricity costs, which is expected to ease financial pressure on households and improve competitiveness for businesses. The project also promises more reliable power, intending to eliminate blackouts that have long frustrated Guyanese. With natural gas piped directly from offshore production, the country will rely less on expensive imported fuel, ensuring greater stability.

The development of the Wales site, where the plant is located, is also creating opportunities for new industries. Plans for a fertiliser plant, a glass factory, and data centres are part of the broader Wales Industrial Zone, as outlined by President Dr. Irfaan Ali during a recent briefing on the updated master plan. These industries will not only add jobs but also diversify the economy.

ExxonMobil Guyana is playing a pivotal role in delivering the pipeline infrastructure, which will ensure a steady flow of gas to the plant. The company has reaffirmed its commitment to the project, which sends a signal that it is also interested in further developing the lives of Guyanese.

Finally, attention must also be given to skills development. While construction has created hundreds of jobs, the long-term benefit will depend on training Guyanese workers to take up skilled roles once the plant is operational.

The GTE Project is more than just a pipeline and a power plant. It represents Guyana’s determination to use its natural resources to lower costs, expand industries, and create new opportunities for citizens. With over two-thirds of the work already done and strong collaboration between the Government, ExxonMobil Guyana, and contractors, the project is moving steadily towards completion.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited.