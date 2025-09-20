New Junior Minister vows to champions talent incubators, skills training and Olympic ambitions for Guyana

MINISTER within the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Steven Jacobs, says his mission as Junior Minister is simple but vital, to highlight the extensive work already done by the Ministry over the past five years, while pushing even further to empower young people, strengthen sports development and provide platforms for cultural talent across Guyana.

Jacobs, a well-known sportsman, businessman and former City Councillor with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), has transitioned into his new ministerial role with a clear sense of purpose.

Appearing recently on ‘Beyond the Title’, he explained that his years in local politics opened his eyes to the importance of being “part of the solution.”

“What I just hope is that persons will understand while we’re going through this transformation period, a lot of things will take time. We’re already on the ground, we’re already putting things in place in regard to maintenance of our sporting facilities, community grounds and so forth, so that we can make sure athletes have the necessary space to develop their talent,” he said.

The Minister pointed to landmark projects such as the soon-to-be-completed indoor stadium with a 15,000-seat capacity, which will not only serve athletes in martial arts and other disciplines but also double as a premier venue for concerts and major events.

According to the manifesto, the party, once re-elected, will construct a new “world-class indoor stadium” with a seating capacity of 15,000, designed to host boxing matches, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championships, and concerts.

The party intends to establish a high-performance conditioning facility for athletes to support pre-competition preparation, high intensity training, and rehabilitation.

Both facilities would be a first-of-its-kind in Guyana.

Over in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), the PPP/C says it will transform the Albion Sports Complex into a world class cricket academy, even as it continues to upgrade community grounds countrywide.

Albion Sports Complex has produced several national cricketers who went on to play for the West Indies, namely, Sew Shivnarine, Narsingh Deonarine, Sewnarine Chattergoon, Veerasammy Permaul, Devendra Bishoo and Gudakesh Motie.

On the cultural front, Jacobs said the Ministry is building “talent incubators” designed to give creative Guyanese the chance to hone their craft and showcase their work nationally and internationally.

“So, we just want to give each and every Guyanese an opportunity, and that is the mandate His Excellency has given us; and we’re going to work hard. We’re going to work hard and we’re going to deliver,” he affirmed.

EMPOWERING YOUTH THROUGH SKILLS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Jacobs also announced that on October 6, the Ministry will roll out its entrepreneurship programme, which will train 125 persons in carpentry, masonry, and other trades.

This initiative, he explained, is part of a broader vision to integrate former athletes into a system where they can share their knowledge and continue contributing to national development.

“The end result in sports, it should be about getting to the podium, getting to Olympics, showcasing what Guyana brings—our unique culture and so forth. But I’m going to bring that insight, and we’ve had discussions already,” Jacobs said.

For Jacobs, the key to serving the people of Guyana lies in discipline. He admitted the transition to public office has been demanding, but said consistency and accountability are what will guide him.

“Because that is what it’s about, fundamentally discipline; the way you carry yourself and making sure that every single citizen benefit, if it’s from a sporting facility, if it’s from a youth perspective in terms of empowering them, giving them opportunities through entrepreneurship, if it’s culture, giving persons a platform so that their talent can be seen—it’s discipline,” he stressed.

Jacobs reiterated his commitment to ensuring continuity of progress in the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, promising that Guyanese will not just see plans on paper, but tangible delivery on the ground.