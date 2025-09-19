Number 63 Beach on course to become major tourism hub -as tourism ministry begins ‘transformative upgrade’

THE Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce has announced that the Number 63 Beach is undergoing a “transformative upgrade,” which will ensure it is well positioned to become a premier tourism destination.

According to the ministry, this was highlighted by Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Susan Rodrigues during a site visit on Wednesday. Accompanying her was the Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh and together, they assessed ongoing works and the current state of the area.

The enhancement of the beach forms part of the National Beautification Project, spearheaded by the Office of the First Lady in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Works and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Six (East-Berbice/Corentyne).

Minister Rodrigues emphasised her ministry’s commitment to further elevating the site’s profile.

“As a destination serious about tourism, our priority is to expand and enhance the experiences we offer. This beach is already a popular attraction, but with the transformative upgrades led by the First Lady, it will be elevated into a premier tourism landmark—one that significantly boosts our national appeal,” she said in a statement released on behalf of the ministry.

It added that Minister Rodrigues also noted the wider developments taking place within the region and their potential to drive tourism growth.

“Very soon, Palmyra will boast a world-class stadium, and the new Corentyne River Bridge will link Guyana with Suriname. With these and other transformative developments, we expect a significant influx of visitors to the region, and this beach will serve as a key hub for leisure and entertainment, ensuring they enjoy the best of what Guyana has to offer,” the minister added.

Looking ahead, the minister explained that the ministry will soon roll out comprehensive plans for Number 63 Beach and other facilities across Guyana, as part of a wider effort to strengthen the country’s tourism profile.

Minister Rodrigues previously emphasised her desire to see the tourism sector evolve and highlighted her vision of raising the country’s profile to align with international standards, achieved under President, Dr Irfaan Ali’s leadership.

Part of the minister’s vision is to cultivate ambassadors who will champion “Destination Guyana.”

In August this year, during the commissioning of the new Courtyard by Marriott at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, President, Dr Irfaan Ali revealed plans to expand the nation’s tourism sector through the development of all-inclusive resorts.

Additionally, the President identified several areas for development including Orinduik; the Number 63 Beach; the Linden Blue Lakes; the Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop waterfronts; Lethem, Leguan, and Bartica, among others.