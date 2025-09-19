‘I have been distressed’ -PNCR’s Elson Low says he warned party ahead of polls; blames leadership for historic defeat

-PNCR’s Elson Low says he warned party ahead of polls; blames leadership for historic defeat

-bemoans ‘haphazard’ selection of parliamentarians

IN the wake of a devastating electoral defeat that has rocked the foundations of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR)-led A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), executive committee member and party treasurer, Elson Low, has critiqued the party’s leadership, admitting he had long feared this outcome.

“I have been distressed for several months because I have been speaking internally to the party about my real concerns regarding the elections. Now out of respect for the efforts of my comrades, out of respect for my party you keep those internally, you keep those things quiet,” Low revealed during a candid appearance on the Freddie Kissoon Show.

The September 1 General and Regional Elections saw the ruling People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) secure a commanding 242,498 votes and capturing eight of Guyana’s 10 administrative regions, including Region Four and Region Ten, which were strong PNCR support bases.

In a result few anticipated but one that Low clearly foresaw, the PNCR-led APNU coalition mustered just 77,998 votes, placing third behind not only the incumbent PPP/C but also the newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), which shockingly got 109,066 votes, managing to claim victory in two regions.

“Was I surprised by the result? Not really,” Low admitted bluntly.

Low’s remarks laid bare deep fractures within the PNCR, which is marred by poor strategic planning, and paralysed by an outdated leadership culture.

“Leadership to me is not just a leader telling people what to do, leadership is about creating an environment for success and to me there exists within the PNC leadership the idea, leadership is telling people what to do,” Low said in a pointed jab that leaves little ambiguity about where he believes the blame lies.

The fallout from the defeat has already begun. Low highlighted the haphazard selection of parliamentary candidates as one of the party’s many internal failures.

“As a consequence, you didn’t see a formal structured process that you should have seen for the selection of these MPs (Members of Parliament). That is a contributing factor that you would have seen to some of these resignations,” he stated.

According to Low, this chaos is the result of a leadership that rejected accountability, ignored warnings, and failed to grasp the urgent need for transformation.

“I would have made my particular positions, and the numbers clear to the leadership,” he said, adding that the party had ignored critical data and analysis he provided prior to the elections.

Low expressed regret over his own restraint during the pre-elections period.

“I should have pressed harder for a different definition of leadership. I made my representation, now looking back at it I don’t know if I should have raised my voice or carry on. If I have one regret it is that I wasn’t more aggressive,” he said.

“I think people have a wrong-headed view of it (leadership) and that has resulted in compounding mistakes and it’s not an approach that I’m supportive of,” Low.

Since its loss at the polls, two executive members, Mervyn Williams and Shurwayne Holder have tendered their resignations from the party.