Minister Manickchand holds first high-level meeting with regional leaders

– sets new mandate for local governance

THE Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, on Tuesday, held a high-level meeting with key regional leaders, marking the first official engagement of Minister Priya Manickchand since assuming office.

The Minister was joined by her team, including Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Pauline Sukhai, Director General Anand Persaud, Permanent Secretary, Mr. Miguel Choo Kang, and Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administration).

The meeting brought together Regional Executive Officers (REOs), Regional Education Officers (REdOs), Regional Health Officers (RHOs), and Regional Engineers from Guyana’s ten administrative regions. The session focused on establishing the Ministry’s new mandate going forward, with emphasis on ensuring greater efficiency, accountability, and responsiveness in the delivery of services at the regional level.

In her address, Minister Manickchand emphasised the importance of ensuring that every household and community resident experience and benefit from the government’s development initiatives in real time.

She reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to bridging gaps between local governance structures and national priorities, ensuring that citizens across all regions enjoy equitable access to services.

The discussions encompassed key areas such as health, education, infrastructure, community development, and local governance. By aligning leadership at both the ministerial and regional levels, the Ministry aims to enhance coordination, address pressing challenges, and improve the overall quality of life for all Guyanese.

The Ministry reaffirmed its dedication to transparent governance, sustainable growth, and people-centred development. This renewed mandate marks the beginning of a period focused on stronger regional partnerships, greater accountability, and more effective service delivery across Guyana.