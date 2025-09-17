Gov’t signs contract to procure 100,000 streetlights

-1,000 truck clamps, scales, traffic lights to be acquired

SOON, 100,000 streetlights will be installed countrywide to increase safety by improving visibility for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians, thereby reducing accidents and deterring crime in public spaces.

The initiative will also enhance community well-being by creating a greater sense of security, supporting more outdoor activities after dark, and boosting the local economy.

In a recent update, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, stated that contracts have already been signed and awarded for the acquisition of the streetlights.

While awaiting delivery, the government has made efforts to source and install lights in areas deemed most in need.

“In the interim, while waiting for the 100,000 streetlights to come in, we [government] have bought every streetlight that is available in the country,” he said.

In addition, Minister Edghill confirmed that the government has gone out to tender for the acquisition of traffic lights, following a comprehensive survey conducted with the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Ministry of Housing, and other stakeholders.

The minister explained that the multi-billion-dollar project aims to improve traffic control and replace non-functional traffic lights.

At the same time, tenders were issued for scales and truck clamps.

The government is procuring 1,000 truck clamps, which will be handed over to the GPF to address the issue of overloaded heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

In this regard, the minister explained that instead of fines, an approach similar to that enforced at airports for overweight luggage will be implemented for axle load.

Axle load refers to the total weight that a vehicle’s axle exerts on the roadway.

Prime Minister Mark Phillips has already chaired a Cabinet Sub-Committee to safeguard the integrity of the country’s roadways.

“We have the report for implementation, and I can assure you it will be implemented once the scales and clamps are here, because people have to follow the rules,” Minister Edghill said.

The minister said that an axle load law will be introduced, and consultations will be conducted to ensure the law is not excessive but represents a collective Guyanese position on preserving roadways. (DPI)