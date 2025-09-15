New faces ready to achieve targets set by PPP/C gov’t

–enhance lives of all Guyanese by remaining committed to the task

SIGNALLING strong intentions to engage the public, strengthen legal and institutional frameworks, and accelerate development in their respective sectors, the new and youthful faces of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Cabinet have outlined ambitious agendas aimed at meeting the needs of a rapidly changing Guyana.

With an expanded portfolio of the Ministry of Labour, now renamed the Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning, Keoma Griffth, a legal professional of almost a decade, is bringing agility, youth, and enthusiasm to his new role.

“I bring with this portfolio a strong legal background; I bring with it agility, a strong drive, youth and happiness to serve the people,” Griffth told the Guyana Chronicle in an interview on Sunday.

As he gets familiar with his responsibilities, high on his agenda is to immediately engage the stakeholders and advisers to establish his footing and continue along the trajectory of growth, ensuring that both employees and employers are supported.

“I want the public to know this is an interactive ministry. I will be an interactive minister, so they can come in anytime and they can meet with me, and I will hear what their concerns are,” the new minister asserted.

With the significant changes that have reshaped the local workforce, it’s essential to establish a robust legal foundation capable of addressing both current and emerging challenges as the labour landscape continues to evolve.

“I intend to critically examine the legal framework which operates within the sector, and to see how it can be improved to ensure that the rights of employers and employees are upheld in a proper, legal, structured framework and manner,” he shared.

Griffth, has represented many persons in labour-related cases, and previously served on Guyana’s Youth Advisory Council.

INCLUSION, EMPOWERMENT OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

Meanwhile, Sarah Browne, who now takes up the post of Minister of Amerindian Affairs, intends to focus on inclusive development, aligning national plans with the needs of Amerindian communities, especially women and youth.

“I would like my tenure to be one where we have inclusivity, in keeping with His Excellency’s One Guyana plan. I plan to build bridges to include everyone, because you know Amerindians, we have one thing in common [that] is to help people get better,” Browne said, adding:

“From me, you can expect I will work with everyone, youth, women, ensuring that we achieve what we set out to.”

Building on what has already been achieved, Browne disclosed that she hopes to ‘build bridges’ with communities and the ministry, ensuring continuous engagement and delivery of projects and policies for the Indigenous Peoples.

“I hope in the coming days I will be able to engage different sections of the Indigenous youth, hear from them, too, what they would like to see,” she said.

Browne, who hails from Region One (Barima-Waini), had served as regional vice-chairman and a parliamentary secretary before assuming the new role as a government minister.

EFFICIENCY AMID GUYANA’S RAPID DEVELOPMENT

Tasked with driving public sector efficiency amid Guyana’s rapid development, Zulfikar Ally will be at the helm of a new ministry. He is the Minister of Public Service, Government Efficiency, and Implementation.

Ally, an attorney-at-law, told this publication that he aims to modernise the public sector with a focus on digital tools, accountability, and timely project execution.

With the government looking to take the country’s economy to new heights, there has been an exponential increase in public infrastructure projects aimed at improving living standards across the country and these vary from the building of hospitals to schools to bridges to new highways.

To this end, the new government ministry will serve to ensure that such projects are being executed efficiently through innovative tools and adopting newer technologies.

“Because of the development stage that Guyana is heading, and the trajectory Guyana is heading, it cannot be business as usual. Whereas we were doing 10 or 15 projects in one ministry, we are now doing hundreds of projects in every ministry, so we have to develop the capacity; we have to build the capacity. People have to work more smartly; they have to use technology, they have to use AI so that we can get all of these projects on time and deliver on time,” he said.

ON-THE-GROUND INSIGHT INTO SPORTS DEVELOPMENT

Former athlete Steven Jacobs is bringing on-the-ground insight into sports development, now serving as Minister within the Ministry of Sport, Youth and Culture.

Jacobs shared that he brings passion and continuity to the ministry, with a focus on infrastructure, athlete engagement, and cultural promotion as key economic and social drivers.

Working in tandem with Senior Minister within the Ministry, Charles Ramson Jr., Jacobs is committed to the continuity and acceleration of the gains that have been made in sport development, youth engagement and cultural development.

“What you can expect is an athlete’s perspective and insight in relation to the sport section of our ministry. You can expect more opportunities for our youth, and also youth empowerment. Our culture section, you can expect a bottled approach to our unique culture so that we can explore ways of incentivising,” the new minister said.

Jacobs, who had also served previously as a city councillor on the Mayor and City Council of Georgetown, expressed his eagerness and passion to serve once again the people.

“I am very appreciative of this role, and I would like to thank His Excellency (President Dr. Irfaan Ali) and the Vice-President of this country, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and also every single Guyanese that I know will give me the support that is needed. I will seek to engage every single Guyanese on the way forward in relation to sport and also athletes know that they have a friend in me,” Jacobs said.

HAPPY TO SERVE

Newly appointed ministers Vanessa Benn, Madanlall Ramraj, and Vickash Ramkissoon have expressed gratitude and enthusiasm following their swearing-in on Saturday evening. Benn now serves as Minister within the Ministry of Housing, while Ramraj takes up the role of Minister within the Ministry of Public Works. Ramkissoon has been appointed Minister within the Ministry of Agriculture.

Speaking to sections of the local media shortly after receiving their instruments of appointment, all three ministers conveyed their readiness to contribute meaningfully to national development and emphasised their commitment to working closely with the public.

Together, they conveyed a clear and unified message, being deeply honoured by the opportunity and fully committed to serving the people of Guyana with dedication and integrity for the next five years.