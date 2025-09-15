Miner arrested for the alleged murder of ‘Cripple’

POLICE are investigating the alleged murder of Fitrawle McLeannon, called ‘Cripple’, a 28-year-old miner of Lot 106 Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, East Bank Essequibo.

The suspect, Shamer Tobin, called ‘Shortman’, a 24-year-old gold miner of Moruca, North West District in Region One has since been arrested, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred between 23:45 hours on September 13, 2025, and 00:30 hours on September 14, 2025, at Blue Mountain Backdam in Region Seven.

Investigators, on arrival at the scene, observed the deceased with stab wounds to the abdomen, left hip and back.

Police in a press release said that the victim and the suspect were consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

“On the date and time mentioned, McLeannon and the suspect, along with other workers employed by Frankie Wessel, a 33-year-old miner and dredge owner of Meten-Meer-Zorg, went to another camp owned by Davan Melville. While at Davan’s camp, the victim and suspect consumed alcoholic beverages and engaged in conversation until about 23:45 hours, after which Frankie’s workers, including the now-deceased miner and the suspect, returned to their camp.

“At that time, one of Davan’s workers, while in bed, overheard a loud scream. Out of curiosity, the worker got up and observed McLeannon, known as Cripple, lying on the ground a short distance away from their kitchen area on the trail, bleeding profusely, while the suspect walked away from the scene.

“It was alleged that the victim had slapped the suspect three times, after which the suspect retaliated and stabbed him three times,” the police said.

According to the police, the suspect has since confessed to stabbing McLeannon before fleeing the scene.

“Police subsequently conducted a Cordon and Search Operation at Marawah Backdam, Cuyuni River, which is about two hours from the alleged scene, and during the operation, the suspect was seen, pursued and arrested. He was thereafter interviewed by the police, and he related what had happened and voluntarily gave his version under video recording,” the release said.

The suspect is in custody, assisting with the investigation.