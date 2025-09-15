Longstanding PNCR member, Mervyn Williams, cuts ties with party during live programme

MERVYN Williams, on Sunday, resigned from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), citing “unfortunate occurrences” which he said made his continued membership untenable.

Williams made the surprising announcement during a live broadcast of his political talk show, Nation Watch, which featured Terrence Campbell, who will be the PNCR-led A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) lead parliamentarian in the National Assembly when it reconvenes in a few weeks.

The timing and platform of the resignation further underscored the deepening rifts within the party leadership and indicates a clear breakdown at the level of the PNCR executive since the recent announcement of parliamentarians and Campbell’s lead role.

“I now announce, regrettably, my resignation from the People’s National Congress Reform. It was a difficult decision, but the circumstances dictate that I take this decision. It was one that I contemplated even before September 1 [Elections Day). It was one that I contemplated in the run up to September 1 in fact, but my duty, commitment and loyalty to my party, did not allow me to do that, and I held my hand,” Williams, who was not named in the list of parliamentarians said.

He emphasised his importance in the party by pointing to his capturing of the second highest number of votes at the party’s last Congress.

Williams’ departure marks the latest in a string of high-profile resignations that have rocked the party in the lead up to 2025 General and Regional Elections.

“And there were unfortunate occurrences after September 1,” Williams said, adding: “In fact, one of those two occurrences predates September 1, but came to my attention after. I have, in regard to those sets of circumstances and recognising the need for the party to go through its rebuilding process… I’ve had a good run, and I thank every member of this party, every supporter of this party. I experienced only love from you, warm affection, tremendous support.”

Williams refrained from offering specifics on the incidents that led to his resignation.

His decision is also being interpreted as a fallout over him being sidelined despite his longstanding contributions to the party.

With Dr. Campbell, a political newcomer and businessman’s recent elevation to the leadership role in Parliament, questions are mounting about the PNCR’s strategic direction, internal democracy, and leadership.

Last week, APNU’s leader Aubrey Norton named Campbell, a former member of the A New and United Guyana (ANUG), as the lead Member of Parliament to represent the party, following its crushing defeat in the September polls.

Just last year, Campbell publicly lambasted Norton’s leadership and declared the opposition coalition process “untenable.”

Campbell had served as an interlocutor between the AFC (Alliance For Change) and APNU during talks to revive the coalition.

Eventually the coalition talks fell through even with the AFC offering to settle for just 35 per cent of political representation. Now, he’s officially part of the team he once doubted.

In addition to Campbell’s ascension to Parliament, the returning parliamentarians are Coretta McDonald, A.A., Ganesh Mahipaul, and Nima Natacha Flue-Bess. Also joining the team are controversial commentator Dr. David Hinds, career educator and youth representative Riaz Zakeer Rupnarain, and Sherod Avery Duncan.

Rounding out the line-up are Linden Mayor and former Regional Chairman Sharma Raheem Solomon, renowned attorney Dr. Dexter Todd, gospel artiste and entrepreneur Saiku Andrews; and PNCR Vice-Chairman Vinceroy H. Jordan.

Meanwhile, Norton confirmed that the party has begun a comprehensive review of its performance following its loss of the main opposition seat and several traditional strongholds to newcomer We Invest in Nationhood (WIN).

“We have started a review. All the candidates met. They have another review session this afternoon with a smaller group. We will review it and develop our strategies and tactics,” Norton said during a press conference last Friday.

While he stressed that the process is urgent, no timeline has been set, and there is no guarantee that the findings will be made public.

Norton, APNU’s 2025 presidential candidate, compared the coalition’s loss to past setbacks, including the 1961 and 2006 elections, when the PNCR – APNU’s main component – also lost supporters to new parties.

The official results from the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) confirmed WIN as the new main opposition, securing 16 seats. WIN also managed to secure the most votes in Region 10, PNCR/APNU’s stronghold.

APNU and AFC, which together held 31 seats in the last parliament, saw their representation drastically reduced this time around.

Meanwhile, Forward Guyana Movement (FGM), led by former APNU parliamentarian Amanza Walton-Desir, captured one seat.

The PPP/C maintained its dominance, winning 36 of the 65 parliamentary seats and securing a strong mandate to govern for another five years.