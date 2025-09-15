Hetty is back with a bang as the Warriors beat the Royals by 64 runs

A FANTASTIC 68 from Man-of-the-Match Shimron Hetmyer and an entertaining even fifty from Quentin Sampson coupled with 5-21 by left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, powered the Guyana Amazon Warriors to a 64-run win over Barbados Royals in the final preliminary round of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at Providence last night.

The 28-year-old Hetmyer smashed eight fours and three sixes from 39 balls to register his 31st T20 fifty and second in this year’s CPL, while 25-year-old Quentin Sampson hammered three fours and four sixes in a 36-ball 50, his second in two nights.

Shai Hope who made 31 from 19 balls with three boundaries, which included a six, shared in a 51-run second wicket stand with Sampson, who was again asked to open the batting.

A cameo 20 with a couple of sixes from Romario Shepherd also helped the Warriors to 189-6.

The Royals were bowled out for 125 in 18.2 overs despite Sherfane Rutherford’s 27 with a four and two sixes.

Motie grabbed 5-21. Shamar Joseph and Dwayne Pretorius took two wickets each, while Imran Tahir had 1-16 to take his tally to 18.

TKR and Falcons will clash tomorrow in the Eliminator from 20:00hrs.

The Warriors will face defending champions St Lucia Kings in Qualifier 1 from 20:00 hrs on Wednesday, while the Massy WCP final between the Warriors and the Royals will be played from 14:00hrs.

With a run rate of 9.5 to win their third game, the Royals slipped 28-2 as Dwaine Pretorius removed Kadeem Alleyne (11) and Quinton de Kock (12) while Rassie van der Dussen (4) was bowled by Joseph (back in the side in place of Hassan Khan) without addition to the score.

Shaqkere Parris and Rutherford carried the score to 83 before Joseph was trapped Lbw for 27. It was 84-5 when Imran Tahir got rid of his opposing captain, Rovman Powell (1), before Parris (15) fell to Motie two runs later.

Motie bowled Daniel Sams (1) and the Royals were wobbling on the rope at 88-7.

The 100 was posted in the 16th over as Chris Green and Kofi James tried to prolong the contest.

Both were removed by Motie.

Earlier, the Warriors were asked to bat under a clear night sky, a good track and fast outfield and for the tenth time in the tournament, the opening pair failed to reach 40.

After making 75 in the opening game, 30-year-old Australian Ben McDermott’s highest score has been 30. And last night was no different.

Sampson, on the back of a blistering 76 on Saturday, lofted left-arm pacer Ramon Simmonds for six and smashed off-spinner Chris Green for four.

McDermott (2) was run out by half the length of the pitch, when Sampson failed to respond to a call for a run to cover at 13-1.

Hope and Sampson had shared in a 66-run second wicket against the Kings, and last night, with the large crowd rocking, the pair reached 41-1 in the Power-Play and brought up the 50 in 6.2 overs.

Hope, the leading run-scorer with 447 runs, fell to Motara for 31 from 19 balls with a four and two sixes with the Warriors on 64-2 in 8.1

Shimron Hetmyer was cheered by the fans when he got off the mark following ducks in his last two innings.

Sampson kept going and clobbered leg-spinner Zshan Motara for six and followed it up with another to race to 48. The Warriors were 88-2 after 10 overs.

Hetymer struck Motara into the stands before stroking Green for four.

The vocal crowd was dancing to the pulsating music from the sound system, Tassa drums and waving Guyana and GAW flags.

The left-handed Hetymer deposited Motara for six and hit him for four, and the atmosphere was absolutely fantastic.

Sampson pushed his countryman, Rutherford, for a single to reach his second 50, which lasted 35 and included three fours and four sixes before he skied a catch to the keeper in the same over at 114-3.

Romario Shepherd joined Hetmyer, who clubbed Daniel Sams for six over mid-wicket.

Shepherd dumped Green for six while Hetymer smashed him for four, and the crowd roared.

Hetymer looked back to best and elegantly clipped Simmons for four while Shepherd hit a full toss from Simmons into the stands before he was bowled by Sams at 155-4

Hetmyer soon reached his second 50 in this year’s tournament from 32 balls with three fours and three sixes, and the fans loved it.

Pretorius (2) was removed by Simmons at 160-5 before Hetmyer brutally hit him for consecutive boundaries.

Hetmyer lofted Rutherford six to go past his highest score of 65 in this year’s tournament and celebrated with his third six before he fell in the same over for 68 at 182-6 in the final over.

With 65 and 49 being his only double-figure scorers in his last nine innings, Warriors’ fans are hoping that Hetmyer is his best for last and last night’s magnificent innings signals a return to form.

Moeen Ali (7) then hit Rutherford for six to leave the Royals to get 190 to win. Rutherford took 2-35.