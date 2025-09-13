Guyana makes historic debut at World Hip Hop Dance Championships

– opening doors to new cultural and economic opportunities

FOR the first time in decades, Guyana has taken its place on the global stage of competitive hip hop dance, marking a historic milestone with its debut at the 2025 World Hip Hop Dance Championships in Phoenix, Arizona.

The event, held from July 26 to August 2, brought together the best dancers from across the globe, with Guyana proudly represented through the efforts of Hip Hop International Guyana, the official affiliate of the international governing body.

This landmark achievement follows a 13-year mission by Hip Hop International Guyana to connect local dancers with the global hip hop sports and dance industry. What began as a grassroots cultural movement has evolved into a highly competitive sport, creating new pathways for recognition, training, and economic growth for Guyanese performers.

“Hip hop dance is no longer just entertainment — it has become a structured, athletic discipline that fosters discipline, teamwork, and excellence,” said William Thijs, National Director for Guyana. “This is the start of a new chapter where dance is recognised as both an art form and a sport with economic potential.”

The achievement was made possible through collaboration with the Ministry of Education, which has supported this initiative as part of its drive to integrate creative industries into national development. The partnership, organisers said, has “carved a new path for social and economic growth in Hip Hop Street dance.”

Beyond the thrill of competition, Guyana’s entry into the championships represents what Hip Hop International Guyana calls a “bridge to new opportunities.” The move opens doors for: Professional training and certification – Establishing pathways for dancers to become internationally recognised coaches, instructors, judges, and choreographers; Tourism growth – Attracting visitors to Guyana through festivals, workshops, and international competitions; Business development – Spurring industries in dance apparel, footwear, media production, event management, and merchandising; Youth empowerment – Creating alternatives for career growth, mentorship, and entrepreneurship; and Cultural exports – Showcasing Guyana’s creativity and unique style on the world stage, strengthening national identity.

The organisation emphasised that integrating hip hop as a sport could have significant economic impact, generating employment through dance schools, studios, and training academies, while national and international events would boost the hospitality and service sectors.

With strategic investment, Guyana could even position itself as a Caribbean hub for hip hop sport tourism, attracting global brands, sponsors, and partnerships.

MORE THAN JUST A COMPETITION

For Guyanese dancers, the championships were more than an international performance opportunity; they symbolised the beginning of a movement. Hip Hop International Guyana envisions a future where hip hop dance is fully embraced as a competitive sport, offering pathways for career development, global exposure, and creative entrepreneurship.

“This is not just about winning medals,” the organisation noted in a press statement. “It is about inspiring generations, building industries, and contributing to the nation’s creative economy.”

As Guyana steps into this new era, its dancers are not only carrying their passion and skill onto the world stage, but also laying the foundation for a vibrant industry that blends art, sport, and economic growth—a fusion that could redefine the country’s cultural and creative landscape.