‘Guyana has truly lost an outstanding citizen, Foreign Service has lost one of its finest’

—President Ali expresses condolences on passing of Elizabeth Harper

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali observed a minute of silence this evening at State House following the passing of career diplomat Elisabeth Harper.

The Ambassador served in many positions, including Guyana’s Ambassador to CARICOM and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

President Ali said: “ Her passing is a monumental loss for our country, but our legacy of service, dedication and excellence will continue to inspire generations to come.”