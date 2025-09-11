Republic Bank CPL : Jangoo (51*), Seales (4-15) spearhead Falcons to play-offs

AMIR Jangoo hit an unbeaten 51 from 57 balls with three fours and two sixes after an incisive spell of fast bowling from Jayden Seales (4-15) spearheaded the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to a four-wicket win against the host Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

The Republic Bank sponsored Caribbean Premier League continued at the Providence Stadium and in a must-win game against the Warriors, the Falcons now join the Trinbago Knight Riders and defending champions St Lucia Kings in the play-offs.

The Warriors were dismantled for 99 in 18.2 overs as Man-of-the-Match Seales got support from Usama Mir, who had 3-17.

Shai Hope top-scored with 26, overtaking Colin Munroe as this year’s CPL’s leading run-scorer.

Setting a paltry 100 to win, the Warriors, with losses now in two consecutive games, fought hard to defend their total and took the contest to the final over.

Imran Tahir took 2-27 to move to 16 wickets with two matches remaining. Moeen Ali had 2-10.

But Jangoo and Fabian Allen (15) remained to the end to see their team to 103-6 in 19.1 overs.

The Warriors remain in the fourth position on eight points with the Kings and Royals to play.

The Warriors were invited to bat under a clear night sky and Seales quickly removed Ali (10) as the Warriors suffered another inauspicious start.

Their best opening stand in eight matches is 38 between Ali and Ben McDermott against the Patriots.

Trinidadian Seales, running in and bowling fast on a track with a bit of turn and bounce and fast outfield, soon sent McDermott’s bails flying just short of the third man boundary as he attempted a ramp shot. McDermott’s demise for 14 left the Warriors at 26-3.

Shimron Hetmyer was taken at cover off Seales for his second duck of the tournament, without adding to the score as his poor CPL continued.

With four fifties in the tournament and the leading run-scorer (372) with two matches, Hope again looked well set and the Warriors posted 50 off 51 balls.

Hope pushed a ball back to the bowler, Usama Mir, who misfielded the ball, which ricocheted off his boot and rolled to the non-striker’s stumps.

Hassan Khan (4) was strolling outside of his crease and was run out at 50-4.

Hope hit Shakib Al Hasan for a six and a four in the same over.

But when on 26 with three fours and a six, he was bowled by Mir at 54-5.

Gudakesh Motie, promoted to number six, spanked Shakib Al Hasan for a boundary before being stumped off the next ball to leave the home side in dire straits at 58-6.

Imad Wasim bowled an out-of-sorts looking Keemo Paul (5) at 73-7.

Mir bowled Romario Shepherd (2) and Dwaine Pretorius (12) as the Warriors had collapsed 78-9.

Quentin Sampson hit three boundaries in 19 to bring the stunned crowd to life, but Seales soon silenced them as the Warriors were bowled for their lowest total in this year’s tournament.

With 100 to win, Andries Gous (1) had his wicket disturbed by Pretorius in the first over, with just three runs and the large crowd back on their feet and waving Guyana and Warriors’ flags.

Kevin Wickham and Jangoo took the score to 23 before Wickham (13) was trapped lbw to the 46-year-old skipper Tahir.

Gore was lbw for a first-ball duck to leave Tahir on a hat-trick as he captured his 16th scalp, the same he had last year.

When Shakib Al Hasan (1) was lbw to Ali at 24-4, the roar from the partisan crowd could be heard in oil-rich Essequibo, the largest of Guyana’s three Counties.

Ali bowled Shamar Springer (2) at 35-5. The fans in the stands were in a frenzy as the noise in the Stadium reached a crescendo.

But Amir Jangoo was still there at the halfway mark on 20 and the score at 50-5. With him was his Captain Imad Wasim on 10. Wasim (16) was run out at 65-6.

Jangoo hit Khan for six, and Allen dumped Tahir for six in his final over to ease the pressure.

Jangoo swung Motie for six to reach his 50 from 54 with three fours and two sixes to take the Falcons to within three runs from victory as the fans started to walk out on their team.

The Guyana Zone continues Saturday. The GAW will oppose St Lucia Kings at 11:00hrs, while in the Massy Women’s CPL, the GAW will face TKR at 16:00hrs.