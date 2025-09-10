Three schools benefit from two international trips, science equipment

–as SBM wraps up Guyana-Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix Competition

SBM Offshore Guyana’s 2025 Guyana-Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix Competition was wrapped up recently with an impressive display of creativity, problem-solving and teamwork from students across the country.

According to a press release, this year’s winners not only took home the top honours but also received science equipment valued at $350,000 each to support their schools’ continued growth in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

The top performers were Paramakatoi Secondary’s Doron Fiedtkou and Corwin Barjoan, who excelled in the Innovation and Creativity category; Serena Gangoo and Neheriah Mahadeo of Abram Zuil Secondary, who stood out in Acceleration and Jade Shepherd and Allex Harte of St. Rose’s High, who led the Advanced category.

This year’s competition was held at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on February 6, where the students from each of these schools emerged victorious.

As a reward for their outstanding performance, they embarked on two international adventures – first to Suriname to obtain their Schengen visa, then to Europe, where they experienced the sights of Amsterdam, Monaco and Nice.

Whilst in Suriname, they engaged in a hands-on STEM workshop that emphasised meta skills and explored how careers in Information and Communications Technology are shaping the future, along with an educational tour of Staatsolie’s oil refinery and power company facility. They also explored Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city during a guided tour of the city.

In Amsterdam, the group visited SBM Offshore’s office, where they met with Chief Executive Officer, Oivind Tangen, and presented their award-winning mousetrap car designs to an audience of SBMers.

The students also benefitted from professional development sessions, including unconscious bias training and participated in an engaging sustainability-focused exercise.

Their time in the Netherlands also included cultural immersion activities such as a visit to the Rijks museum and a scenic canal tour of Amsterdam.

The journey continued in Monaco, where the students met with Marco Casiraghi, founder of the competition and Francesco Prazzo, General Manager of SBM Offshore’s Monaco office.

“Once again, they proudly demonstrated their innovative mousetrap car creations, reinforcing the competition’s vision to inspire the next generation of problem solvers and innovators,” SBM said.

The trip concluded in Nice, where the students explored the city’s rich cultural heritage and architecture, rounding off a truly global learning experience.

The Guyana–Monaco Mousetrap Car Grand Prix, according to SBM, is more than a competition, it is a transformative platform that challenges students to innovate, collaborate, and envision bold futures in STEM.

SBM Offshore Guyana said it remains committed to supporting initiatives that empower young people to expand their skills, gain international exposure and embrace opportunities that extend beyond the classroom.

The company expressed its appreciation to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport for their invaluable support in making this initiative a success.