–President Ali affirms, outlines plan to accelerate existing industries, create new growth polls to unlock wealth, more jobs, opportunities

UNVEILING a bold and expansive vision to propel Guyana into a new era of prosperity, sustainability, and enhanced global relevance, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali has declared that the coming years would be among the most pivotal in the nation’s history, as ambitious plans will unfold into action and transformation.

“In the next five years, we will convert ambition into action and action into transformation. We will not speak in half-measures, and we will not hesitate to deliver,” the Head of State said during his inaugural address shortly after taking the oath of office on Sunday.

He said history has placed in Guyana’s hands, the resources, the leadership, the opportunities, the partnerships and the international goodwill to transform promise into reality.

The President emphasised a collaborative approach to national development, urging citizens, private sector leaders, civil society, and international partners to unite behind a common national vision.

At the heart of this vision is the concept of Guyana as a ‘Rising Frontier’, a nation where oil, agriculture, and mineral recourses will drive prosperity, while innovation, resilience, and environmental stewardship shape a sustainable future.

“This vision will not materialise without a plan, and in our manifesto, together with our broader strategy for Guyana’s development beyond 2025, your government has set out the framework to turn ambition into reality,” President Ali said.

To achieve these goals, President Ali stated that a framework, which will require the structure of government to keep pace with the rapid growth and changing composition of the economy, evolving development priorities and the growing global prominence, will be needed.

He said that a critical element of the government’s vision will include seamless infrastructure being put in place to bridge the regions across the country as well as connect with other regional partners, like Brazil and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

“Critical elements of our plans for Guyana by 2030 include seamless infrastructure between every region, digital infrastructure, advancing our new smart city, Silica City and a shipping and logistics hub, linking Brazil and CARICOM, thereby creating new markets and opening up new opportunities,” the President said.

To achieve these plans, enhanced productivity and effective implementation will be critical, and technology and innovation will play an essential role.

The President said: “Labour must include manpower planning, whilst agriculture must ensure food security. Similarly, managing the forestry sector in a manner that maintains our environmental credentials will be key as we consolidate our position as global leaders in the fight against climate change.”

Oil and gas will remain central to Guyana’s economic engine, but the President asserted the country’s future will not rest on oil alone.

“Our oil and gas sector will continue to grow, expanding production and revenue for our people. But why stop there? We will press forward with new exploration under a stronger Production Sharing Agreement, ensuring that the benefits are greater, the gains are wider, and the wealth is truly for the people,” he said.

The President pledged to strengthen traditional sectors such as mining, agriculture, fisheries, and forestry while also cultivating new industries to shape the economy of the future.

“We are not a one-sector nation. We are building a diversified economy that will generate jobs, raise incomes, and secure prosperity. As part of our commitment to economic diversification, we will strengthen the traditional pillars of our economy, mining, agriculture, fisheries and forestry,” the President said, noting that the goal is to ensure these sectors continue to provide jobs, wealth, and stability for Guyanese.

“We will not stop there. We will create new growth poles that drive the economy of tomorrow: world-class tourism, a thriving blue economy, competitive manufacturing, cutting-edge information and communications technology, and dynamic knowledge-based industries,” President Ali added.