Republic Bank CPL … Warriors lose last over thriller to St Kitts Patriots

A magnificent 85 from 62 balls with eight fours and three sixes from the Pakistani Mohammad Rizwan helped the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots to 149-6 and a five-run win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in a thrilling last-ball finish in the Republic Bank CPL last night at Providence.

Despite the loss, the Warriors are still in the fourth spot with three games remaining.

The Warriors could only reach 144-8 off 20 overs as Waqar Salamkheil and Naseem Shah had two wickets each. Shai Hope top-scored for the home side with 31.

On the back of Guyana’s victory over the Trinidad Knight Riders on Saturday night, the fans turned out in their numbers last night with flags and horns, creating an absolutely fantastic atmosphere.

Asked to bat, Andre Fletcher hit left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for six before being taken at long-on, as Motie had the last laugh with the score on 9-1 in the second over.

Man-of-the-Match Rizwan lofted Dwaine Pretorius for six while Kyle Mayers stroked him gloriously for four.

However, Mayers (4) was taken at mid-on, looking to attack Romario Shepherd.

When Leniko Boucher (1) lofted Hassan Khan to long-off for Shimron Hetmyer to hold his second catch, the Patriots were wobbling on the ropes on 26-3 in the fifth over.

Rilee Rossouw joined Rizwan, who used his feet and lifted off-spinner Moeen Ali over mid-wicket for six to bring up the 50 from 47 balls.

Rossouw (14) was stupendously taken at long-on by substitute Shamarh Brooks, diving full leg length forward to give Motie his second victim and leave the Patriots on 64-4 at the halfway stage to the delight of the raucous fans in the stands.

Rizwan silenced the dancing fans with an imperious drive for four off Motie to bring up his 50 from 37 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Jason Holder (7) was spectacularly bowled by Khan at 87-5 to the delight of President Ali, who was being interviewed in the TV commentary Booth.

Navin Bidaisee (22) and Rizwan brought up the 50 stand from 37 balls before Rizwan was run out in the final over to end an entertaining 81-run partnership from 44 balls.

Motie and Khan took two wickets each for the Warriors, who began the reply after a fantastic fireworks display.

Ben McDermott and Ali added 38 in 5.3 overs before Ali (19) was bowled by Salamkheil.

McDermott (21 with 2 fours and a six) ran past Ashmead Nedd and was stumped at 44-2. The 50 came from 47.

Hetmyer played a critical innings, hitting a wonderful 49 during an 83-run stand with Shai Hope on Saturday night and fans had high expectations that Hetmyer could replicate that performance.

The Berbician started carefully and reached nine without a boundary. But old habits die hard.

Hetmyer appeared to suffer a brain freeze, missed a cross bat shot, and was bowled by Naseem Shah for nine to leave the Warriors on 53-3.

Khan (11) was caught and bowled by Dominic Drakes at 93-4 before Hope, with three fours in 31, was bowled by Navin Bidaisee with one that kept low, two runs later.

With 50 to get in the last five overs and with Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Quinton Sampson and Shepherd still to come, the match was still in the balance.

Pretorius (10) skied Salamkheil and was taken at short cover at 109-6. When Shepherd joined Paul, the Warriors required 41 from 22 balls

Both batters hit sixes to 26 from the last two overs. Shepherd (8) fell to Holder in the penultimate over. Sampson (14) found the boundary twice in an over that cost 15.

With 11 to get from the last over, Paul (9) fell off the first ball from Naseem Shah. It came down to six from the final ball with Sampson in strike. Shaw produced an excellent yorker for a dot ball.

The 2025 CPL will resume on Wednesday when Barbados Royals face TKR in Women’s while Warriors face off with the Falcons in the night game.