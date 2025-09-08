‘I draw love from you’

-President Ali says as he takes oath of office before thousands

UNDER the brilliant rays of the morning sun and before a fervent gathering displaying national pride, Dr. Irfaan Ali was officially sworn in as the ninth President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana on Sunday, marking the beginning of another chapter in the nation’s democratic journey, and his second term as the country’s Head of State.

Thousands of proud citizens thronged the manicured lawns of State House in Georgetown, their voices rising in unison, as stringed and other musical instruments played the country’s national anthem and other patriotic tunes.

Despite the intense morning heat, attendees shielded themselves with umbrellas, and gathered in the shade of the towering trees that line the State House grounds, the official residence of the First Family. But even as temperatures soared, the crowd remained energised, pulsing with anticipation, and filled with patriotic pride.

As President Ali stood before the mammoth gathering and took the oath of office with heartfelt conviction, pledging once more to offer his love and service to the people of Guyana.

“The love I draw from you, the people, and my family reminds me daily that leadership is not a pursuit of self, but a covenant of service. It is not for the benefit of a few, but for the upliftment of all. It is in that spirit that I have taken the Oath of Office,” the Head of State said.

“My mission is unchanged; it remains to serve every citizen of this land, irrespective of creed, community, or conviction, ensuring that every Guyanese has a place in our national family, and a stake in our shared future,” he added.

Following his inaugural address, the President, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, led a procession through the city’s historic avenues, flanked by members of the Joint Services and a proud assembly of officials, supporters and well-wishers.

The journey culminated at the Kingston Seawall Esplanade, where celebrations erupted into full cultural splendour.

Adding flourish to the celebrations, the United States of America joined in commemorating the occasion by honouring the strength of Guyana’s democracy and the enduring bond between the two nations as two US military aircraft soared across the Georgetown skyline in a ceremonial flyover.

Met with awe and applause from the thousands in attendance, the cultural showcase unfolded with a kaleidoscope of rhythm, colour, and heritage.

Sunday’s events weren’t just ceremonial; they were deeply symbolic, reflecting a nation standing tall, looking forward and embracing its collective strength, as Guyanese from all walks of life, some travelling from riverine and mountainous terrains, mustered in a patriotic display of unity.