A Cursory Review of Elections 2025

YESTERDAY we witnessed events that culminated a long and arduous elections cycle. It also marked the start of a brand-new season of governance, one full of optimism and excitement for a Guyana that is expected to go places that will take courage and bold initiative. The President has already demonstrated that being bold is a hallmark of his character. Along with his flamboyance, steeped in simplicity, the general belief is that he will amp up the delivery of development and prosperity.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Ninth Executive President of this burgeoning republic has commenced his second term with a handsome seven-seat majority. This is in contrast to the start of his first term, which faced a five-month delay due to shenanigans by those trusted to manage the electoral process. Because of the post-voting debacle that attended the elections, it was prudent and necessary for the President to be sworn in as soon as possible after the declaration. I believe the inauguration was conducted within two hours of the declaration of the results. This meant that there was little state preparation, just the bare constitutional minimum.

The start of the first term was also contrived by COVID-19. President Ali took the oath of office behind a mask with only a handful of guests. On this occasion all the pomp and ceremony of state was regaled before the nation. This term started on a high note. Just as he was followed around the country by huge crowds during the campaign, there was also a huge turnout to witness the oath of office.

After the ceremonial dust settles, President Ali will face a situation where a PNCR leader does not head the opposition, for the first time in our history. With careful cabinet placements, and the avoidance of any costly scandals and mistakes, President Ali and his team can take the PPP/C to political heights unimaginable to even its founders.

On the campaign trail, the President led a team that appealed to voters mainly on his record of service in his first term. It came down to whether his promises and projections were believable.

We have a history of racial voting. So, on the question of appealing to the ethnic demographic, he had to convince Indo-Guyanese, who traditionally give his party solid support, that they should keep faith with his party.

He then had the traditional rendezvous with the Indigenous population giving assurances that their interest will best be catered for by an administration led by him. However, what is probably the greatest intrigue of the campaign, was the appeal to Afro-Guyanese voters. A strong case was made, and it was as though the stars were aligned and the cosmos smiled in all of its glory, there was an unprecedented migration from the main opposition in proportions that rivalled the annual trek of the African Serengeti.

The tsunamic wave of multi-racial support we saw in the campaign, just made the work of President Ali and his party’s General Secretary, much more challenging.

In addition to general governance, he will have to navigate internal party struggles that hitherto were not as heightened. The deluge of Afro-Guyanese now supporting the PPP/C comes from a historically volatile and migratory voting population, in many respects. He will have to devise well-thought-out strategies to keep them engaged and keep them believing that their interests are well represented by his policies.

A major political balancing act is needed, to ensure that old party stalwarts do not suffer major displacements while integrating newcomers sufficiently to deepen the multi-racial identity which at this hour still lingers in shallow waters.

The elections campaign was well run; the hiccups were minor, the moments of triumph were notable and the outcome enthralling for the PPP/C. The negative distractions were many but were met with formidable responses throughout. In this regard, General Secretary of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo has proven that he is unrivalled, inimitable and an extraordinary political strategist.

The elections were the most secure, well executed and efficient in our history, thanks to the 2022 amendments to the Representation of the People Act. Uploading the Statements of Poll prior to declaration was a game changer in reinforcing confidence that the vote count represented the actual will of the people. Disputes of the elections results withered to manufactured frivolities surrounding minor clerical errors and nothing to do with the accuracy of the count. The conduct and results were affirmed by every observer group, both local and overseas. Every right-thinking Guyanese should be proud.

Given the size of the voters’ list, the calls for biometrics, the calls for reform of the commission itself, the misgivings about voting by Commonwealth citizens among other concerns raised, some amount of reform is anticipated. With a new and unfamiliar major opposition, the shape these reforms will take may be unpredictable.

Best wishes to President Ali, the hopes and aspiration of a people, united and free, rest upon your shoulders. Up! Up! Up!

