Taxi driver remanded for fatal stabbing of mechanic in road rage incident

A 30-year-old taxi driver was on Tuesday remanded to prison for the murder of Jamal Green, a 26-year-old mechanic who was fatally stabbed during a road rage altercation at the intersection of Robb and Albert Streets in Georgetown last Friday.

Keon Belgrave, of the Sophia squatting area, appeared before acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the capital offence.

Belgrave was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on Friday, July 4, 2025, he murdered Green.

He was remanded to prison until July 30, 2025. Belgrave is being represented by attorney-at-law Dawn Cush.

Police Headquarters reported that Belgrave was driving motorcar PXX 7379 south along Albert Street while Green was riding motorcycle CN 9595 behind him.

It is alleged that Green rode up alongside Belgrave’s vehicle and remarked that Belgrave “should have hit him.”

Green then proceeded a short distance, stopped his motorcycle, and Belgrave also stopped nearby.

According to a 30-year-old eyewitness who was at a nearby store, Green was holding an iron object and struck Belgrave in the back.

In response, Belgrave reportedly retrieved a knife from his car and confronted Green. A scuffle ensued, during which Green was stabbed three times and collapsed.

Emergency responders transported Green to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

Both the knife and iron bar were recovered at the scene. Investigators also retrieved closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage capturing the altercation