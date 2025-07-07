Mohamed, supporters accused of entering Wikki/Calcuni without permission

US-sanctioned presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, the leader of the We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) party, his coalition partner Mark France who is the leader of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), along with two boatloads of people, reportedly forced their way into a sporting event at Wikki/Calcuni. Reliable sources from the village told this publication the group arrived by boat on Sunday and entered the village without permission. They had their party flags with them. Mohamed has been accused of this unbecoming behaviour before, but he is yet to offer an apology