News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Mohamed, supporters accused of entering Wikki/Calcuni without permission
mohamed

US-sanctioned presidential hopeful Azruddin Mohamed, the leader of the We Invest In Nationhood (WIN) party, his coalition partner Mark France who is the leader of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), along with two boatloads of people, reportedly forced their way into a sporting event at Wikki/Calcuni. Reliable sources from the village told this publication the group arrived by boat on Sunday and entered the village without permission. They had their party flags with them. Mohamed has been accused of this unbecoming behaviour before, but he is yet to offer an apology

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.