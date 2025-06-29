FORMER British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher said in the late 1980s that “one of the great problems of our age is that we are governed by people who care more about feelings than they do about thoughts and ideas”.

She said people did not prioritise the values of thinkers who had bold visions, plans or ideas. Thatcher seemed to suggest that they were only concerned about what they were faced with in the present and not listening or thinking about the future. They only cared about how they were “feeling” in the moment. She urged the people of Britain to look to leaders who had ideas and plans, and undoubtedly a clear vision about the future. She did not discount the value of their feelings, but urged them to become intrigued by the minds and thoughts of others who are running for office. They must, she said, always listen attentively to what they say and do, as this was critical to making up their minds about who should lead the country, and who had the better vision.

Thatcher was right then, and her advice is still relevant today. As the September 1 polls are approaching, the public needs to hear the ideas, plans and policies that are being proposed by every political party vying to replace the ruling People’s Progressive Party. They need to sound their voices and plans to stimulate debates and conversations in the public domain. This will, in turn, create interest in politics and public policy, because people will feel the need to ensure that their candidates are successful at the polls. The public would identify with the policy positions of the candidates that they trust and believe.

When politicians speak, the public does not want to hear their promises alone. The public deserves to hear the politician’s assessment of the country’s past and present. They want to hear what the political parties would do differently if they were given the chance to lead this country. They must have a plan for the future. The public loathes politicians who only complain and cannot say, in absolute terms, how they would change the situation for the better.

Too many politicians get away with playing with the goodwill and trust of the public. Too many politicians believe that their appearance is all that matters, and they could toy with the fragile emotions of the people. No. Guyanese must begin to show the politicians that they are listening to their plans when the politicians come to share their vision of the future. They must take a politician’s money and other donations, but must only be interested in what the politicians say, and do. They must consider the politician’s track record or background. They must know what is the modus operandi. They must ask the right and difficult interrogative questions. They must not let the politicians talk crap, and lie. The public must be armed with the facts about development and the challenges they are facing.

This brings Azruddin Mohamed into the spotlight. For months, he has been meeting with people, seemingly out of concern about their varying situations. He has been paired up with known and discarded people from both PPP and the opposition groups. He has finally declared his candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Mr. Mohamed is yet to avail himself to have an unscripted interview and press conference with the media about his plans and vision for Guyana. He is yet to answer tough questions about his checkered past. He is yet to provide insight into how he came to be sanctioned by the United States Government, and the public does not want to hear it is the government’s fault, because they know it is not true.

The public wants to know these things, and he must come out of his comfort zone and camp to answer. For instance, Mr. Mohamed is yet to publicly state who is the man or woman behind his campaign. If they are not ghosts, who are the faces that are bold enough to stand by the millionaire’s side in public? What are the policies and plans, and manifesto promises he will unveil to the public? Can Mr. Mohamed say who his running mate is for the polls? What is his preoccupation with the PPP/C?

Mr. Mohamed must get serious, or at least try to be. He must hold a press conference like Bharrat Jagdeo, Aubrey Norton, Nigel Hughes, Amanza Walton-Desir; he must face the fire. Dressing up in fancy and designer clothes and shaking people’s hands is only part of being presidential. The other part is being transparent and accountable for what is said to the public when the media is not looking. It would appear that Mr. Mohamed has a whole whisper campaign with lies and misrepresentations against the PPP/C.

The media, strangely, is allowing this to fly and is coy about calling it out. They are not fact-checking the things he says to the groups he meets on the ground. This shady and questionable practice ought to catch the attention of the media and gatekeeping society.

Finally, all politicians running for the presidency must be more transparent, accountable, and open with the public. They must share their blueprint for Guyana’s future, and speak boldly about the past and present. They must hold their party meetings in public, where everyone could see and hear them speak, so the public debate could begin on whose vision resonates with the public. These leaders must tackle the difficult issues and questions from the media and social groups. If they are serious, they would not hide from the spotlight. They would embrace it.

DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Guyana National Newspapers Limited