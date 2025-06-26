NGSA 2025: Family support, teachers, and tech tools lead to success

–Region Three’s Tanasha Mayers makes history with perfect NGSA score

–Education reform paying off as thousands excel

MORE than 18,000 children across Guyana can finally breathe easy following the release of this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) results.

The announcement, made on Wednesday at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, drew dozens of elated pupils, proud parents, and supportive teachers, all celebrating a milestone that speaks volumes about the resilience and promise of the nation’s youth.

NGSA 2025 is not just a testament to academic excellence; it also reflects the growing momentum behind Guyana’s evolving education sector.

With digital tools, student-centered support systems, and an emphasis on balance and well-being, the education landscape is transforming, and the results are starting to show.

A PERFECT SCORE

Leading this year’s cohort is 11-year-old Tanasha Mayers from the Academy of Excellence in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), who made history by scoring a perfect 100 per cent, the second time such a feat has ever been achieved in the history of the NGSA.

Shy, yet composed, Tanasha shared the spotlight with her proud mother, Tiffany, who described her daughter’s deep love for reading and her dream of becoming a lawyer. “She’s always been a focused child,” Tiffany said. “She knew what she wanted and worked hard to achieve it.”

Tanasha’s success story speaks not only of personal discipline, but of a wider ecosystem of support; one that combines school resources, parental involvement, and a student’s own drive.

From the mountainous terrain of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) came another heartening story. Pricilla Henry, the region’s top performer, spoke of long nights of studying and determination, often powered by the books her mother lovingly provided.

“It was tough, but I am proud,” she said. Pricilla is among a group of students from Region Eight heading to Micobie Secondary School, carrying with them not just academic talent but the hopes of their communities.

Meanwhile, in the capital city, Micheala Sammy of Stella Maris Primary School tied for third place alongside Christian Ramsay and Sandhyaa Swammy. Micheala, who will attend Queen’s College, attributed her success to a consistent routine, strong family support, and early bedtime habits.

“I studied with my grandfather for three hours each night, but I always made sure to get rest,” she explained, offering a balanced approach that’s increasingly encouraged in today’s learning environment.

TECHNOLOGY AND SUPPORT NETWORKS

A standout in more ways than one, 10-year-old Axela Vieira of Covent Garden Primary was among nine students who tied for tenth place.

As one of the youngest top scorers, her achievement was especially noteworthy. Axela’s study routine emphasized focus, consistency, and the use of digital learning tools like the Ministry of Education’s ‘Quiz Me’ platform and concise notes.

“I didn’t believe in studying all night,” she said with a bright smile. “I would revise during lunch, rest a bit when I got home, then study some more with my mom and friends. The ‘Quiz Me’ site really helped a lot.”

Knial Williams of North Georgetown Primary, who also tied for tenth place, echoed the importance of family motivation and technological tools in his study routine.

“I’m very happy, because I reaped the fruits of my labour,” said the aspiring doctor, who also heads to Queen’s College. “Past papers, quizzes, and my parents’ support made the difference.”

As the Ministry of Education continues to roll out initiatives that emphasise equity, digital literacy, and student well-being, the NGSA 2025 results are a reflection of more than individual success stories; they signal a larger shift in how Guyana nurtures its next generation.

From the hinterland to the coast, students are showing that with the right tools, encouragement, and access, excellence is not limited by geography or income. With dreams ranging from law to medicine, these young achievers are poised to lead the nation forward.

As these children step into a new phase of their academic journey, the nation watches with pride and hope. The message is clear: The future of Guyana is not only bright; it’s already here.