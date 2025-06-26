Ministers Bharrat, Croal engage Arakaka residents on mining, community development issues

IN keeping with the Government of Guyana’s commitment to community engagement and inclusive development, Minister of Natural Resources, Hon. Vickram Bharrat, led a high-level team to Arakaka on Wednesday afternoon for a community outreach with miners and residents.

Accompanied by Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, the delegation included officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

The meeting served as a platform for open dialogue on key issues affecting the mining sector in Region One (Barima-Waini), and broader concerns impacting daily life in the community. Residents and miners raised matters relating to land access, environmental management, licensing procedures, infrastructure, and social services.

Both ministers assured the community that the government remains dedicated to finding practical and sustainable solutions to the challenges faced by citizens. They emphasised that consistent engagement is central to the government’s approach to ensuring equitable economic growth, and improved quality of life across all regions.

“We are here to listen, respond, and work together to improve conditions for you — not only in mining but in every aspect of life in Arakaka,” Minister Bharrat stated.

Minister Croal also addressed housing and water-related concerns, and noted that his ministry continues to pursue projects aimed at improving access to safe water and proper housing in hinterland and remote communities.

The visit marks yet another effort by the government to foster direct communication with citizens in interior regions, and support inclusive national development.