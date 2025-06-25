Cricket legend Marlon Samuels invests in TAJ DIAMOND

– Guyana’s new luxury community

TAJ DIAMOND, an ambitious and upscale planned community redefining urban living in Guyana, has attracted the attention of global cricket icon and two-time Cricket World Cup champion Marlon Nathaniel Samuels.

The former West Indies batsman has officially joined the project as both a resident and investor.

Samuels has secured a total of seven homes in the development, one for personal use and six as part of a broader rental investment strategy.

His involvement signals growing international confidence in Guyana’s booming real estate sector, particularly along the rapidly developing East Bank corridor between Diamond and Buzz Bee Dam.

“I’ve travelled the world thanks to cricket, and I can say with confidence that Guyana is poised for something big,” Samuels stated. “After decades of playing cricket, my favourite hotel in the world is the Taj Mahal in India. So after learning about the TAJ DIAMOND project, I truly believe it showcases Guyana’s beauty and excellence… it’s iconic!”

The development, spearheaded by U.S.-based real estate firm Coastal Rim Properties, was officially launched earlier this month with an initial early-bird price of US$250,000 per home.

Due to strong market demand and rapid progress—including completed land-clearing and mobilisation—prices have since been increased to US$300,000. Construction of infrastructure and buildings is expected to begin shortly, with the first batch of homes scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2025. Already, over 10 per cent of the community has been reserved.

TAJ DIAMOND is set to feature 249 three-storey luxury homes, each with a private two-car garage, in a gated community equipped with 24/7 armed security.

The project also boasts resort-style amenities such as a clubhouse, pool, cinema, and fitness centre, as well as 40,000 square feet of premium retail and dining options. Anchor tenants include Morton’s The Steakhouse and other high-end brands.

Additionally, the project offers investors a fixed 14% yield leaseback programme, providing passive income opportunities with full-service management.

Lead developer Nicola Mola welcomed Samuels’ involvement, stating, “We’re very pleased that Marlon Samuels, THE ICON, has chosen TAJ DIAMOND, as both a resident and investor. His involvement adds energy, visibility, and validation to what’s quickly becoming one of Guyana’s most transformative communities. Stay tuned—more exciting announcements are on the way!”

TAJ DIAMOND has also engaged ACE Consulting Group for business-development services.