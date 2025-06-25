Andrew Lewis National Novice Championship returns July 25 – 27

…Republican Gym makes comeback under new leadership

THE bell will toll once again for Guyana’s next generation of ring-side warriors as the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) stages its 2025 National Novice Championship from July 25–27 at the National Gymnasium.

The three-night tournament, seen as the launching pad for future champions, will not only feature emerging talent from across the country, but also mark the much-anticipated return of the Republican Boxing Gym, now under the stewardship of seasoned coach Wincell Thomas.

The Republican Gym’s re-entry into the national fold adds an exciting dynamic to an already competitive field, as they look to re-establish their dominance among Guyana’s storied boxing clubs.

Held in honour of the late World Champion, Andrew “Six-Head” Lewis, the tournament, often referred to as the GBA’s “talent cradle”, the National Novice Championship serves as the first official stepping stone for young fighters transitioning into the amateur ranks.

The event also plays a pivotal role in identifying and grooming athletes for the national programme.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle underscored the championship’s significance, adding that, “The Novice Championship remains one of the most important events on the GBA calendar. It is here that we discover the raw talent that goes on to represent Guyana on the international stage. Without this tournament, our talent pipeline would be severely compromised.”

Last year’s edition saw the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Boxing Gym reaffirm their dominance, walking away with the Best Overall Team title.

The spotlight also shone brightly on Jagwan Milo, who was named Best Novice Boxer, while Ryan Rogers of the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym took home the Best Schoolboy Boxer award.

The Best Female Boxer accolade was awarded to Kenisha Plass, a rising star in the women’s division.

This year’s tournament is expected to draw boxers from across Guyana’s ten administrative regions, promising three action-packed nights, all in the name of boxing development.