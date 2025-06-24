‘Guyana Together’ engages trade unions on repeal of anti-gay laws

INCLUSION, an end to workplace discrimination, and the call for legal protection for all workers were the main themes at a Trade Unions Convening held last Wednesday as part of the Guyana Together campaign, under the theme, “Strengthening Solidarity: Building Trade Union Support for Guyana Together.”

According to a press release from the Society Against Sexual Orientation Discrimination (SASOD), the dialogue, which was held at Herdmanston Lodge, saw participation by members of the Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU), Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the Guyana Postal and Telecommunications Workers Union (GPTWU), the United Minibus Union (UMU) and the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU).

According to SASOD: “This important conversation was aimed at deepening dialogue with the trade union movement around sexuality, gender, and human rights; to examine the urgent need for legislative reform to protect all workers, regardless of sexual orientation and gender identity; and to engage in collaborative advocacy for legal change.”

Among the other issues raised is the impact of workplace discrimination on production. Harvey Tambron, GAWU Vice-President, reiterated his union’s commitment to ending all forms of discrimination within the workplace.

“Our union will not condone any discrimination,” Tambron stated, adding: “That is our policy, and we continue to work on ensuring respect and acceptance in the workplace.”

Union leaders were briefed on local laws that directly affect lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people, as well as understanding how trade union advocacy could assist with their representation of workers who face discrimination due to their sexuality and gender.

Managing Director of SASOD Guyana, Joel Simpson pointed out that 35 per cent of the human rights complaints the organisation received are related to the right to work.

Union representatives acknowledged this reality.

“There are still no laws that ensure discrimination based on sexuality is prohibited,” Mortimer Livan, GPSU Organising Secretary lamented.

“If workers are not protected, they would not perform and we do hear complaints on how discrimination affects their work,” Gissel Nelson, GPTWU President said.

Meanwhile, all the unions say they are working to raise awareness within workplaces.

During this dialogue, there were commitments to work with the Guyana Together campaign to educate unions and workers on inclusive best practices in the workplace.

Wednesday’s conference is the first of a series of activities aimed at building alliances with trade unions to endorse the campaign’s goals while actively supporting the call for decriminalising same-sex intimacy and legislative changes to protect LGBT people from work-related discrimination.

“Guyana Together recognises the critical role trade unions play in shaping public opinion and advocating for inclusive policies in the workplace and beyond.

“As part of the Guyana Pride Festival, the Guyana Together campaign will host the “Pride at Work” Symposium on Tuesday, June 24, which will bring together trade unionists, private sector leaders, United Nations officials

and LGBT people directly impacted by work-related discrimination to discuss multi-sectoral, collaborative advocacy to repeal these anti-gay laws,” SASOD said.