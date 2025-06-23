Slingerz Racing’s ‘Galo White’ finishes fifth at historic Brazil Grande Premio debut

GUYANA’S Slingerz Racing Stable made history as their standout colt, Galo White, crossed the wire in fifth place at the 93rd running of the Brazil Grande Premio (Grade 1), Brazil’s most prestigious horse-racing event.

Breaking from post position 15 in a highly competitive international field, Galo White showed early speed and took command from the break, setting the pace through the opening stages.

However, with approximately 120 metres to the finish, the Guyanese runner began to tire, ultimately holding on gamely to secure a respectable fifth-place finish.

This marked the first time a horse representing Guyana competed in the elite South American classic; an historic feat for the nation’s racing fraternity.

The Brazil Grande Premio annually attracts world-class entrants, and Galo White’s qualification and performance underscore the rising prominence of the Vergenoegen-based Slingerz Racing Stable on the global stage.

The stable, fresh off dominating the Guyana Horse Racing scene behind Olympic Kremlin and John Bull, continues to build a formidable reputation both at home and abroad.

Galo White is expected to return to Guyana.