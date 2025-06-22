Guyana celebrates International Day of Yoga with focus on health, unity & partnership

CALM, relaxation and healthy living were some of the guiding themes being highlighted at this year’s celebration of the International Day of Yoga. Hosted on Saturday morning at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, the event was celebrated under the theme, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’.

The event was spearheaded by the High Commission of India and the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, in collaboration with the United Nations, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport. This year marked the 10th anniversary of the global celebration, and the joint hosting of the event in Guyana reflected more than just shared appreciation for yoga; it showcased the strengthening of partnerships across borders and sectors.

Giving the keynote address, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, emphasised not only yoga’s relevance in health and wellness but also the wider ties between Guyana and India. Highlighting developments in the health sector such as the increased business between Guyana and India and Indian pharmaceuticals now being available in Guyana, Minister Anthony shared, “When Prime Minister Modi visited us some time last year, we were very pleased to sign a number of agreements in health, which now allows Indian pharmaceuticals to be available in Guyana, and a number of other things that will be beneficial to our population.

“We’ve also more recently had several Indian companies who came here, and we will be doing more business with those companies, including renowned Apollo Hospital chain. And one of the things that we’ll be doing with Apollo is to extend post-graduate education for a number of our healthcare workers here in India.”

While discussing the value of yoga as a tool for personal and public health, Minister Anthony also praised the collaborative origins of the international observance. “We must thank the Government of India. Ten years ago, working with the United Nations in establishing this International Day of Yoga. Yoga might be a very ancient art, but it’s one that has been tested over time and has been proven to improve health and vitality of all who practise it. And today, more than ever, as we strive to fight against chronic health and communicable diseases, yoga is one of those ways in which we do it.”

He urged attendees to incorporate yoga into their everyday lives, noting its relevance for mental well-being in a chaotic world. “In a world where we have so much chaos every day, so much things to worry about, yoga is one way in which we can calm our minds,” he said.

The Health Minister also pointed out the broader value of yoga in terms of longevity and quality of life, saying, “Every country also aspires to have the citizens of their country live longer and healthier lives. But what we’re seeing now is we see that you might have a longer life, but if the last 20 or 30 years of that long life is one where you’re dealing with different ailments, then that’s perhaps not the quality of life that you would like.”

India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, Dr. Amit Telang, also addressed the gathering and reinforced the spirit of global partnership and unity.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of International Day of Yoga, let us recollect that, in 2014, with an unprecedented support extended by almost all the member countries of the United Nations, 21st of June was declared as the International Day of Yoga. It is my esteemed honour that this year we are celebrating the International Day of Yoga here in Guyana, not only in the presence of all of you, but with the support of the United Nations and the CARICOM Secretariat.”

Participants and attendees also heard from representatives from the United Nations as well as the CARICOM secretariat before they were guided through a yoga session by Mohit Mann, Suchitra Patel and Narissa Mohamed.