GMRSC endorses President Ali for second term

–highlights his transformative support for motorsport development

THE Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMRSC) has announced its full endorsement of Dr. Irfaan Ali for a second term as President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana.

According to a press release from the GMRSC: “This endorsement reflects the club’s deep appreciation for the President’s steadfast commitment to sport, especially motorsport, and for delivering on his promises during his 2020 campaign trail.”



Among the most significant of those promises was the pledge to support the expansion and modernisation of the South Dakota Circuit.

“Today, that promise has been fulfilled. With direct aid and support from President Ali’s administration, the circuit has been extended to an international length of 1.6 miles, making it capable of hosting regional and international racing events.

“In addition to the track upgrade, the access roads leading into the facility have been newly paved, greatly improving accessibility for fans, officials, and competitors,” the club said.

Further, construction is underway on a new grass spectator mound, which will enhance viewing experiences and further establish the circuit as a premier motorsport venue in the Caribbean.

“President Ali’s government has fulfilled campaign promises and demonstrated a long-term vision for motorsport growth. Recognising that motorsport is among the most expensive sports to develop, his administration has shown an extraordinary commitment to phased infrastructure improvements to bring Guyana to the international motorsport stage,” GMRSC said.



Over the past five years, President Ali’s leadership has also seen a national boost in sports investment, with over G$21.6 billion allocated across disciplines. His belief in sport as an economic engine and a source of national pride is apparent.

“His presence at events like the GMRSC International Race Meet and consistent public statements on the role of sport in economic development speak volumes about his genuine support. The GMRSC is confident that with continued leadership from President Ali, the motorsport fraternity and all of Guyana’s sporting communities will see sustained progress and opportunity,” the club said.

For these reasons, and in recognition of his vision, delivery, and continued engagement with the sporting sector, the GMRSC reiterated that it stands firmly in support of President Ali’s bid for a second term.