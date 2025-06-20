‘We will deliver free, transparent and credible elections’

–says Deputy CEO after meeting with political parties ahead of Nomination Day

DEPUTY Chief Election Officer (CEO) Aneal Giddings has given the assurance that Guyana’s upcoming general and regional elections will be “free, transparent and credible,” as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) intensifies preparations ahead of Nomination Day, scheduled for July 14, 2025.

He updated the media on Thursday following a critical stakeholder meeting involving representatives from 28 political parties.

Giddings explained that the session was largely geared toward education and preparation, but it also exposed several long-standing concerns—particularly among newer and smaller parties—over procedural clarity and transparency.

The senior GECOM official said the meeting, attended by around 35 representatives, was intended to provide clarity on the technical and procedural requirements for contesting the upcoming general and regional elections set for September 1, 2025.

“This session was convened because we thought it best to address the political parties that have shown a desire to contest these elections,” Giddings explained. “And from the reaction of those who attended, I believe it was a success.”

Some of the small parties raised questions about the “Joinder of Lists” provision, a mechanism that allows smaller parties to combine their electoral strength.

According to Giddings, this remains a burning issue yet to be addressed by GECOM.

He promised to raise the issue at the Commission’s next statutory meeting.

Dr Mark Defrance, leader of ANUG, was among those voicing concern over the unresolved issues surrounding the joinder of lists, citing issues related to the 2020 Joinder arrangement among ANUG, TNM and LJP.

Another significant concern raised was the issue of communication and transparency. Several political parties said they encountered difficulties accessing information from GECOM in the past year.

Giddings acknowledged these concerns and pledged to push for regular engagements, although he emphasised that the Secretariat is bound by the Commission’s decisions.

“From the point of view of the Secretariat… we are actually going above and beyond to provide information,” he said. “But issues that have to be addressed by the Commission, we will stay away from until we have such guidance.”

On the issue of electoral readiness, Giddings reported that GECOM is actively progressing through the pre-election checklist. The period for symbol submissions is currently ongoing, and approvals are expected by July 4, 2025. Claims and objections are wrapping up, and the preparation of the Revised List of Electors is underway. That list will be publicised for 21 days.

“During that time, the Secretariat is doing its work in identifying polling stations, ensuring the procurement of sensitive and non-sensitive materials…,” Giddings explained.

Regarding symbol submissions, Giddings clarified that while symbols are rarely disqualified, similarity between them can cause concern.

“If a party submits a symbol similar to one already received, they are usually asked to make adjustments.”

Concerns were also raised about the use of new nomination forms. Giddings confirmed that only the updated forms would be accepted, per Commission policy.

“We sent official emails—and, I believe, letters—to each and every party that has signaled an interest, to say that, based on a Commission policy, you’re required to use the forms that have been updated.”

FREE, TRANSPARENT AND CREDIBLE

As for the removal of deceased persons from the voters list, Giddings confirmed the process is ongoing.

Giddings reported that the Secretariat has received updated submissions from the General Register Office, resulting in the removal of over 1,000 names flagged as deceased from the voters’ list so far this year.

Giddings assured citizens that the Secretariat is on track for polls on September 1.

“Where we are with preparation, where we are with the work plan…I’m confident that we will deliver a free, transparent, and credible election.”

He concluded by expressing hope that the Commission will improve its communication strategy and support regular media engagements as the election timeline advances.

PARTY REPRESENTATIVES SPEAK

Meanwhile, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, representing the incumbent People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), expressed satisfaction with the meeting, describing the engagement as a standard and necessary part of the electoral process.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Nandlall noted that the briefing provided a clear overview of what is required under the law, particularly the Representation of the People Act.

“The meeting was about what the parties would be required to do, how they are going to prepare their list of candidates, and the rules and regulations governing all of that,” he explained.

When asked whether he was satisfied with how the session was conducted, Nandlall replied in the affirmative.

However, Alliance For Change (AFC) executive Beverley Alert called for the upcoming elections to be postponed, arguing that several concerns raised by smaller political parties—particularly regarding the joinder of lists—remain unresolved following Thursday’s stakeholder meeting.

GECOM’s Deputy Chief Election Officer, however, told the media that this issue will be raised at the Commission’s next statutory meeting.

Further, Carol Smith-Joseph of the People’s National Congress (PNC), wearing a shirt emblazoned with the words “Vote APNU,” described the meeting as “very informative.”

Referring to her party as the “mighty PNC” she asserted that they are always prepared and ready for the elections although the party’s former coalition partner is clamoring for a postponement of the election.

Joseph said: “We are pressing on in terms of our readiness for the first of September.”