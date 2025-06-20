Vive La Force ‘A’ & ‘B’ allottees updated on ongoing works

ALLOTTEES of Block ‘A’ and Block ‘B’ at the Vive La Force Housing Scheme, part of the rapidly expanding Wales Housing Development in Region Three, were recently given a first-hand update on the status of infrastructure works during a site visit and virtual tour led by Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal.

The two blocks together span over 300 acres, and cater to 1,721 residential lots—978 in Block ‘A’ and 743 in Block ‘B’. First-phase infrastructure works commenced in mid-April 2025, and are on track for completion by November 14, 2025. Following this, the allottees can look forward to identifying their individual house lots and begin constructing their homes.

Minister Croal highlighted the steady progress of the development, which includes road construction, pipe and drainage networks, culverts, etc. Block ‘A’ is currently 45 per cent complete, with $2.1 billion budgetted for its development, while Block ‘B’ has reached 50 per cent completion, backed by a $1.9 billion investment.

Minister Croal stated that this immediate rollout of infrastructure represents a significant and deliberate shift in government policy, since in the past, allottees had to wait until the following year’s national budget before any infrastructure works could begin.

“Anybody who has been allocated in 2025 will wait no longer than one year. They will see their land in this very year,” the minister said.

He added, “By the end of 2025, Region Three will be on par with the allocations [and land access] versus what historically happened, and you had waited two years,” he said.

The scheme was designed to accommodate commercial plots and areas for recreational facilities and essential services. The landowners of Vive La Force will also benefit from treated water supplied by the new Wales Water Treatment Plant; an essential component of ensuring long-term sustainability in the new housing areas.

Vive La Force is among 93 new housing developments established by the ministry across Guyana since 2020. Of these, 18 have been developed in Region Three alone, accounting for approximately 13,947 of over 49,800 residential lots. To date, a total of $32 billion has been invested to provide critical infrastructure across these schemes in the region.

The site visit underscores the ministry’s commitment to transparency and active engagement with future homeowners as they prepare for the next steps in their homeownership journey. (MoHW)