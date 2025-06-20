Guyana’s national symbols should not be politicised

– National Protected Areas Chairman warns; says the Jaguar symbolises national strength, unity and must be respected

CHAIRMAN of the National Protected Areas Commission Robert Persaud has emphasised that Guyana’s national symbols must not be turned into a political brand but should be respected at all times as they tell a story of our history, culture and national pride.

“Guyana’s national symbols represent all of us. They reflect our shared history, culture, and pride. Using them for political purposes undermines their meaning and divides the very people they’re meant to unite,” he said in a Facebook post that appears to be a direct response to the use of the Jaguar by US-sanctioned businessman and presidential hopeful, Azruddin Mohamed.

It was revealed on Thursday that Mohamed has named his party ‘We Invest in Nationhood’ or WIN and is using the Jaguar as the party’s symbol.

Persaud, who is also Guyana’s Foreign Secretary, did not hide his annoyance at this move and reiterated that such national symbols ought to be honoured.

“The Jaguar is more than a powerful animal. It speaks to who we are as Guyanese; resilient and deeply rooted to this land. For generations, the Jaguar has stood as a symbol of national strength and unity. Turning this national symbol into a party logo strips it of that shared meaning and tries to turn it into something small, partisan, and representing only a few.”

“In Guyana, national symbols like this aren’t just decoration. They carry weight. They tell stories. And they deserve care. Instead of turning the Jaguar into a hollow political brand, let’s honour our national symbols by keeping them where they belong, with all the people of Guyana,” he said.