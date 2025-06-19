Alvin Kallicharran continues to inspire through his book ‘Colour Blind’

AT the age of 76, legendary Guyana and West Indies left-hander Alvin Kallicharran played his last first-class match for Warwickshire in 1990, but he is still giving back to the youth through his Foundation.

The Alvin Kallicharran Foundation made a follow-up visit to Guyana recently to continue motivating children through his autobiography and to fulfill promises made to various orphanages and organisations.

In March, the AK Foundation handed over a Television to the David Rose Special School. The TV was donated by John and Yvonne Rainey from NC, USA.

In addition, proceeds of GYD100,000 from the ‘Talk and Tea’ event held at the Moray House last November were also handed over to the DR Special School.

Also in March, nine chairs were donated to the Ptolemy Reid Rehab Centre’s newly renovated IT Room. These chairs were paid for in part from the book sale event held at the Georgetown Cricket Club. Proceeds from that event amounted to GYD100,000.

During their recent visit, the AK Foundation made contributions to the Prabhu Sharan Home, where 20 Copies of Alvin Kallicharran’s autobiography were given to the children.

In addition, 30 umbrellas and a meal were shared with each of the children.

A ‘Brother’s Printer’ was given to the St. John’s Bosco Orphanage, Plaisance, ECD, in his follow-up visit from last year.

A cash donation of GYD 100,000 was given to the Bless the Children Home in Enmore, ECD, as a follow-up to last year’s visit.

Kallicharran gave a motivational talk to over 400 students at the Saraswati Vidhya Niketan in Cornelia Ida, WCD, and also addressed two former students who are now part of the Guyana cricket team.

The former left-handed Test Batter addressed a batch of young adults at the Food for the Poor Head Office, inspiring them with his own story – ‘I did so, and so can you’.

The Foundation wrapped up with a visit to Save R Kids Children’s Home at Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara. Books and a meal were provided to each student by the AK Foundation.

The AK Foundation would like to commend President Ali, Education Minister Priya Manickchand and her team for the recent cash grant, which was given to school children across the country.

The Foundation hopes that this will be an annual event, as it is a ‘game changer’ especially for the underprivileged children.

The AK Foundation believes that it will inspire and motivate children to attend school to fulfil their God given potential and dreams. As we all know, the children of today are the future of tomorrow.

The Berbician scored 12 centuries at an average of 44.43 from 66 Tests between 1972 to 1981.

The little Master from Port Mourant played 31 ODIs in the 1975 and 1979 World Cups, which the West Indies won.

Kallicharran is among the 13 West Indians who scored debut hundreds, and the first to make a century in his first two Tests against New Zealand in 1972 at Bourda and Queen’s Park Oval.