AFC faces rejection, defections

–as APNU torpedoes recent proposal for coalition

–Fernandes, Duncan, Ramsaroop jump ship to join Norton’s team

WHAT began as the Alliance For Change (AFC)’s attempt to strongarm its way has ended in rejection and deepening internal fractures.

The party’s latest proposal to the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) has been flatly turned down, the AFC confirmed on Wednesday.

The AFC’s membership also took a hit after three of its parliamentarians crossed over to APNU, with one, Juretha Fernandes even being touted as Leader of APNU, Aubrey Norton’s running mate for the September 1 General and Regional Elections.

During the early stages of the negotiation, several reports indicated that the AFC demanded an overwhelming majority of the Cabinet appointments including the Office of the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance and the Office of the Attorney General, in addition to being made the Representative of the List.

After the APNU rejected those offers, the AFC offered to settle for just 35 per cent of political representation in its recent proposal that was rejected.

“On this occasion APNU decided that they must also name the AFC’s PM candidate contrary to the established protocol of the negotiations. This demand is totally unacceptable to the AFC,” the AFC said.

For months, the AFC had been in talks with its former coalition partner, the APNU.

But, the talks fell through, with both parties squabbling over dominance.

“This last proposal gave APNU all they have been asking for to agree a coalition and the AFC decided at all costs it would play its role in response to public feedback and the nation’s desire for a unified opposition. It is now clear the APNU was and is not interested in a coalition,” the AFC stated.

The AFC, howver, remains on a slippery slope, as, in addition to Fernandes, Sherod Duncan and Deonarine “Ricky” Ramsaroop, all former executive members of the AFC, have formally joined APNU and would be running on its slate.

After reports of this defection surfaced, the AFC reached out for clarification on whether they indeed left, however, there was none.

The party later confirmed that those individuals have officially subscribed to membership of the APNU.

“The Alliance For Change, guided by its Constitution and principles, considers that the three have chosen to forfeit their membership of the Party and has therefore formally cancelled their membership,” the release read.