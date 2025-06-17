Shai Hope glad to end tour on a high

BREADY, Ireland, (CMC) – NEWLY-APPOINTED West Indies T20 captain, Shai Hope, is relieved that the team ended its tour of Ireland on a winning note after a disappointing tour of the UK where they were soundly beaten by England.

The Windies thumped Ireland by 62 runs in the third and final T20I on Sunday to claim the three-match series 1-0, after the first two games were rained out.

It was a welcome relief for the white-ball captain, following back-to-back 3-0 defeats to England in the preceding One Day International and T20I series.

The West Indies also battled to a 1-1 draw with Ireland in their rain-affected ODI series.

Speaking to the media after the win, Hope said he was glad the regional team was able to end in winning fashion after a disappointing string of results.

“It was very important, especially on the back of that English series that we had couple days ago.

“They basically gave us a battering, so it’s great to finish the UK tour on a high,” Hope said.

“…We didn’t get cricket in the first two T20Is but just to finish the tour on a high, displaying the way we want to go about playing our cricket is a great thing to see.”

Hope lauded the efforts of his batting unit, which helped them to post an impressive 256 for five from their 20 overs, their second highest T20I score.

He said the approach that they took was sorely missing against England.

“I believe that’s the brand of cricket that we’re trying to play. Something that we’re always speaking about is throwing that first punch, ensuring that we put pressure on their bowlers and don’t allow them to settle as much.

“It is something I felt we lacked a bit in the England series…” Hope said.

“It was a wonderful display from the batters today, especially Evin [Lewis] getting that good start. You know once he gets flowing, he’s a very destructive batter, so I’m happy to see the guys raising their hands in the batting group and hopefully we can continue like that as a team.”