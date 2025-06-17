Archer enters Big Bash draft with full availability

SEAMER Jofra Archer is among 50 extra English names to have been nominated for Thursday’s Big Bash draft.

Archer, 30, is currently recovering from a thumb injury but plans to play red-ball cricket on his return to fitness with this winter’s Ashes series in Australia in mind.

However, Archer is in the draft with full availability, which differs from batters Ollie Pope and Jacob Bethell who have entered for four to six games and the finals.

Archer played for Hobart Hurricanes in 2017 and 2018, taking 34 wickets at an average of 23.26.

Other new names to enter the men’s draft include all-rounder Liam Dawson, batters Jason Roy and Jordan Cox and bowlers Luke Wood and Reece Topley.

The tournament will act as one of the last chances to impress selectors before February’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

In the women’s draft, batters Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont and bowlers Sarah Glenn, Lauren Filer, Issy Wong and Kate Cross have joined the draft list.(BBC Sport)