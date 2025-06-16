-University of East London Pro-Vice Chancellor says, praises partnership with GOAL

VICE-PRESIDENT and Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of East London, UK, Professor Paul Marshall on Monday noted that the university is proud to stand beside the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) and praised the partnership between the institutions.

Professor Marshall made this known as he delivered an address to graduates at the recent GOAL graduation ceremony, during which he congratulated those who have completed their various degree and certificate programmes at the various institutions.

Marshall stated, “The partnership between the Government of Guyana and the University of East London, through the pioneering GOAL initiative, is a powerful reflection of our shared values.”

Together, he added, they believe in the transformative power of education, not only to elevate individuals but to uplift entire communities.

With this, he indicated that the University of London is the United Kingdom’s leading career-focused university, preparing graduates not only to succeed, but to lead in a rapidly changing world.

In Guyana, he added that this mission resonates more strongly than ever.

He went on to note that the university has expanded its global footprint, building partnerships across more than 40 countries, ensuring that a University of East London education is accessible to talented students everywhere.

Meanwhile, he told the graduates that as Guyana stands on the threshold of extraordinary change with growing industries and global partnerships, they will be the next generation of leaders and innovators who will turn those opportunities into lasting prosperity.

As such, he said, “To the Government of Guyana, we offer our deepest gratitude. Your investment in education, your belief in the power of human potential has made today possible.”

“We are proud to stand beside you as partners in progress committed to Guyana’s national vision for sustainable development, employability and innovation.