T&T’s Maraj Air Conditioning to open doors here in July
Director of Maraj Air Conditioning Limited Dr. Ranisha Maraj
Director of Maraj Air Conditioning Limited Dr. Ranisha Maraj

-Guyana identified as one of the most promising locations in the Caribbean

CITING Guyana as one of the most promising investment destinations in the Caribbean, regional brand Maraj Air Conditioning Limited is set to officially enter the local market next month.

The announcement was made during a soft launch event hosted at Aura Lounge, Pegasus Hotel, where the director of the company, Dr. Ranisha Maraj, affirmed that Guyana’s rapid economic growth and infrastructure boom made the country a strategic choice for expansion.

“Investing in Guyana at this time is both strategic and deeply meaningful,” Dr. Maraj said.

She added, “Guyana represents one of the most promising franchises in the Caribbean, not only because of its economic and infrastructural development but also because of the strength and talent of its people.”

Founded in Trinidad and Tobago, Maraj noted that the company has grown over the decades from a retail and distribution company into a regional manufacturer of both commercial and domestic air conditioning systems.

She added that the upcoming entry in Guyana will focus on more than just business operations.

According to Dr. Maraj, the company aims to be a key partner in the country’s transformation, offering employment, skills training, and energy-efficient cooling solutions.

“We are confident that our entry here will serve more than just a business expansion. It should be a partnership for sustainable development and empowerment,” she said.

The soft launch event came following a two-day trade mission between the Suriname-Guyana Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) and the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA), to which she noted that their efforts to foster cross-border partnerships have paved the way for such a venture to flourish.

The company currently operates in Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada, Dominica, and Barbados.

