-President Ali urges Guyanese to remain committed to national development

-emphasises government’s focus on economic prosperity, job creation, continued progress

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali has called for unwavering commitment to national development, urging citizens to “stay the course” as the country continues its journey of transformation and growth.

Speaking last week at the launch of a new marine service in Guyana, the President reaffirmed his administration’s focus on creating sustainable opportunities for economic prosperity and job creation, particularly in sectors such as the maritime industry.

“We are not only creating jobs, we are creating the future,” President Ali said. “This is why it is critical that we do not lose momentum. We’re in full take-off mode and now is not the time to look down or go backwards. Now is not the time for hesitation or doubt. Now is the time of execution, acceleration and transformation. Now is the time to stay the course with the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic.”

The launch of Orinduik Marine Services, which aims to expand Guyana’s capabilities in the maritime industry, represents a significant milestone in the country’s broader development strategy.

President Ali emphasised that Guyana’s burgeoning oil wealth, while a vital resource, must be utilised strategically to ensure long-term benefits for all citizens.

“When the oil stops flowing, the question will be, did we use it to build a nation, or did we just spend it?” he said, highlighting the government’s foresight and sustainable investment.

“I believe that with every fibre of my being that we are building, and I believe that the people of this country, when given the chance and the tools, will not just rise, they will fly. They will soar,” he said.

President Ali expressed confidence in the nation’s potential, stressing that the wealth of Guyana is not solely defined by its natural resource.

Highlighting the country’s abundant talent and vision, President Ali affirmed that Guyana’s growth is not just reliant on oil.

“Guyana is not just rich in oil, it is rich in talent, in potential, in purpose, in vision, in idea, in clarity, rich in every aspect of a holistic ecosystem to support resilience, sustainability and prosperity.”

The President pointed to the broader implications of the nation’s progress, drawing attention to how wealth should be manifest in tangible outcomes across all sectors.

“That wealth will not lie buried in the ground, it will stand tall in every ship guided safely to our shores, in every youth trained in modern marine systems, in every business integrated into the supply chain. This is our moment. This is our momentum. This is our mission,” he said.