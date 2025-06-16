Gov’t empowers Region Seven miners with tools to boost livelihoods

IN a significant show of support for small-scale mining, 90 miners in Bartica and surrounding Region Seven communities received vital equipment to strengthen their operations.

The supplies, which included engines, tarpaulins, hoes, gas stoves, solar panels, and other essentials, were distributed on Saturday by the Ministry of Natural Resources, in collaboration with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) and the Small Miners Association Inc.

One of the recipients, Orin Allen, said the supplies offered a genuine opportunity to mine, and he expressed his appreciation to the government.

“I have been working for over 20 years in the industry, [and] I never really see the government get into mining,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI). “But I am seeing it coming to light, whereby small miners are getting stuff to do mining. I think this is a good step.”

Burgett Adams said the equipment will improve her operations, which she believes will lead to better circumstances.

“This will definitely go a very long way in helping us to move forward, and actually improve our circumstances or living circumstances,” she said.

Melissa Charles expressed her gratitude for the support, stating, “I am really thankful for what the government is doing for small miners.”

Head of Policy Planning and Coordination at the ministry, Omkar Lochan noted that this is part of the government’s ongoing work to support small miners. It is also in keeping with President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision to ensure all sectors are given attention.

Since taking office in 2020, the government has removed taxes from mining fuel and equipment, and created a system where miners can get duty-free concessions once they make proper gold declarations.

More than 1,000 small miners also accessed mining lands through a lottery process facilitated by the government, with another one planned soon for Region Seven residents.

Lochan informed the miners that the government is also working on new ways to help small miners access financing, especially through guaranteed loans and reduced interest rates. Efforts are being made to use technology, and find safer, more affordable alternatives to mercury.

“We are very committed to this sector, and we will continue to engage you,” Lochan said. “We saw one of the highest declarations of gold in recent times, and congratulations on that, and I hope that we can surpass last year’s amount, come December this year.”

GGMC’s Deputy Commissioner Jacques Foster told the miners that the intention is not only to regulate, but to work closely with miners and help solve issues affecting the industry.

He recalled that just two weeks ago, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat held direct talks with miners in Bartica, where several concerns were raised. Many of those have already been addressed, and steps are being taken to deal with the remaining issues.

Foster also announced that GGMC’s Bartica office will soon offer all the same services as Georgetown, saving miners a trip to Georgetown to access basic services.

Member of Parliament Lee Williams said the government continues to keep an open-door policy, especially to those in far-flung areas who rely on mining to earn a living.

The prime minister’s representatives, Erwin Ward and David Daniels, founder of the Small Miners Association, also delivered remarks at the event.

Daniel acknowledged the strong support from President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Ministry of Natural Resources. (DPI)