Validation workshop held to craft best practices for sport fishing in Guyana

SUSTAINABLE Wildlife Management (SWM) along with other key stakeholders on Thursday held a validation workshop to develop best practices for sport fishing in Guyana’s inland waters.

The workshop was held at the Ministry of Agriculture’s boardroom, on Brickdam, Georgetown, and aimed to craft a document that governs sport fishing.

Representing the Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha, was Advisor Caricom Agriculture- Food System, Dr. Richard Blair, who said Guyana is noted for its extensive river systems, abundant aquatic biodiversity, and some of the most pristine natural environments in the world.

He added that in this country, we are uniquely placed, positioning us as a premier destination for sport fishing in the Caribbean and South America.

Dr. Blair stated that sport fishing cannot only be seen simply as a recreation activity, but the focus ought to be on sustainable use, rural development, eco-tourism and particularly economic diversification in the context of Guyana’s blossoming growth from the oil sector. It was noted that if managed well, such an activity can provide income to those living in our riverine and hinterland communities, offering jobs, supporting small businesses, and promoting conservation through responsible practices.

“We recognise the immense potential,” he said, adding that there are species that have already attracted attention globally.

“But we also understand that for this industry to thrive, we must ensure clear guidelines, strong partnerships, and ongoing research and monitoring in it,” he said.

In this regard, Dr. Blair reported that to advance the fishery sector, sustainable practices must be adopted and maintained.

He pointed out that the management of fishing in our inland waters through the development of management plans and a legal framework emanated from the increasing pressures of fishing climate change and environment regulation.

“I wish to stress, this process has been totally consultative, and through consultation with stakeholders, several documents have emerged, and I will only sample a few amendments to the Fisheries Act, which includes inland fishing co management plan for fisheries in the North Rupununi wetlands, among others,” Dr. Blair said.

As such, he pointed out that the guidelines being developed aim to offer guidance on responsible sports fishing practices, so as to secure the wide population and livelihood of ecotourism businesses and Indigenous communities, sport fishing, indeed is lucrative, and Guyana is particularly placed to offer it.

“Your input today will allow for the development of a comprehensive strategy to do so. Let us promote Guyana as a top-tier sport fishing destination, where biodiversity is respected, communities empowered, and always at the centre of this element of people and communities must be empowered by this process. And visitors leave not only the trophies, but with a deep appreciation of what Guyana has to offer,” he said.

Meanwhile, Candace Phillips, Product Development Officer, Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) said Guyana itself is recognised and has won several awards based on the value of sport fishing.

She noted that Guyana has been championing the cause especially in Rewa.

Phillips emphasised the success story of moving from a place where the species was over-harvested to a changed situation, thereby becoming a model village for sport fishing where conservation is the hallmark of its operation.

Phillips explained that after putting the pieces together, we can develop a robust policy that will not only further community involvement, protect the rights of Indigenous Peoples and the stewardship of the land and waterway that they’ve taken care of, but also, the very thing that is the heart of the protection of a species.

Denzil Roberts, Chief Fisheries Officer, Ministry of Agriculture, in his remarks, told the gathering that working together to ensure that a document is realised is key to conservation for inland and sport fishing in Guyana.

He reported that due to accessibility of our waterways, there have been intense fishing activities which are more than our environment can accept. In this regard, he emphasised that it is our duty to ensure sustainability of our inland fishing.