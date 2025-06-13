State-of-the-art Children’s Court opened in Charity

-facility to provide restorative justice, rehabilitation services for minors

Stories and photos by Indrawattie Natram

THE Ministry of Legal Affairs and the Judiciary of Guyana, in collaboration with UNICEF, has officially opened a state-of-the-art Children’s Court at the Charity Magistrate’s Court in the Essequibo Magisterial District.

This landmark initiative was executed in multiple phases, and will serve Charity and surrounding communities.

Costs for the new court are part of $72 million spent on the complete renovation of the existing Charity Magistrate’s Court, the construction of a new annex, fencing, electrical rewiring and upgrades, the modernisation of both the children’s and magistrate’s courtrooms, and the installation of washroom facilities.

The ceremonial ribbon-cutting and plaque unveiling were led by Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Roxane George, UNICEF Area Representative (ag) for Guyana and Suriname, Mr. Gabriel Vockel, and Region Two’s Regional Chairperson Vilma De Silva.

Delivering remarks, Minister Nandlall described the court as the first of its kind in the County of Essequibo. He emphasised the government’s unwavering commitment to children, describing them as the nation’s most valuable resource.

“Our greatest investment is in our children,” Nandlall said. “It is our duty to ensure they grow, are educated, and mature into citizens capable of reaching their fullest potential.”

The AG highlighted that the government has implemented modern legislation concerning child custody and adoption, and reaffirmed that all laws aim to safeguard the welfare of the child. He noted that Guyana is a signatory to all major United Nations protocols related to children’s rights.

Minister Nandlall also referenced social support measures such as the “Because We Care” cash grant, which offers financial aid to parents to support their children’s education.

A COURT ALIGNED WITH JUVENILE JUSTICE

The Children’s Court is a direct implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act of 2018, which outlines comprehensive guidelines for handling juveniles who come into contact with the law—from arrest and custody to court proceedings and sentencing.

“The process of justice for children must include rehabilitation and restorative justice,” Nandlall explained, emphasising inter-ministerial collaboration with the Ministry of Human Services for custodial care and safeguarding of children.

UNICEF Representative Gabriel Vockel hailed the occasion as a historic milestone in the advancement of child protection and justice in Guyana.

He emphasised that the court supports Sustainable Development Goal 16, which advocates for peace, justice, and strong institutions.

“This establishment expands justice for children, ensuring their rights are upheld and their voices heard,” Vockel said, calling for ongoing collaboration to empower and protect children.

Additionally, the regional chairperson described the court as a major boost to the justice system in a region home to over 15,000 children.

She called on parents to embrace more compassionate forms of discipline, reflecting the court’s rehabilitative approach.

Justice of Appeal Navindra Singh, speaking as a proud Essequibian, called the court “truly transformational.”

He noted that it offers young people a second chance and a space to understand accountability, emphasising that children often make poor choices, but deserve the opportunity to rewrite their stories.

“This court reflects our commitment to child rights, justice, and rehabilitation,” Justice Singh said.

Chief Justice Roxane George stated that this is the third specialised Children’s Court in Guyana, made possible through a partnership between the Government of Guyana and UNICEF.

She referenced Article 40 of the Juvenile Justice Act, which mandates that every child be treated with dignity and respect throughout the judicial process.

“This court in Region Two, Cinderella County, is a major step towards implementing the rights of the child,” she said adding, “Its digital services and child-friendly facilities are aligned with the national vision of inclusive legal development.”

Justice George concluded that such courts will be established across Guyana to ensure that as the country grows, both adult and juvenile legal services evolve to match the pace of social and economic progress.